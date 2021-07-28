How to purchase Free Fire diamonds and claim free rewards from McLaren top up event

Top-up events in Free Fire provide extra benefits to diamond purchasing users by providing additional rewards. The developers frequently add these events, with the most recent one being McLaren Top Up, which started on July 28th, 2021.

The event offers an exclusive Turbo Ace Surfboard and Gloo Wall – Victory Charge for purchasing a total of 200 and 500 diamonds, respectively. The in-game currency can be procured from numerous sources, including websites like Games Kharido and Codashop.

Purchasing Free Fire diamonds for top-up event

In-game top-up

You can purchase diamonds from the in-game top-up center by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: First, you need to tap the diamond icon.

Step 2: Then, various top-up packs will appear on the screen. You should select the desired one.

Step 3: Next, you must complete the payment using the method added to your Google account.

Once the payment is successful, the diamonds will be credited right away.

Games Kharido

Games Kharido is the preferred option among players. The top-up website is an excellent choice as it offers them a 100% bonus on the first purchase. Apart from that, they will also be receiving 10% additional diamonds on every subsequent top-up.

Here are the steps that you can follow to acquire in-game currency from Games Kharido:

Step 1: You need to go to the official Games Kharido website on the desired browser. This link will take you to the page.

Step 2: Next, you should log in. The two available options are Facebook and Free Fire ID.

Step 3: Then, you must select the desired package and make the payment via one of the three listed methods.

After the transaction is successful, you can head to the events section and collect the respective rewards.

Codashop

Codashop also offers various promotions and deals, enhancing the overall value. Users do not need to create an account or sign in to purchase in-game currency. Here are the steps they can follow:

Step 1: You need to head over to Codashop’s website through this link.

Step 2: Next, you should select the Free Fire option.

Step 3: Enter your ID and select the recharge amount. Then make the payment through the available options.

The diamonds will be credited to your account.

Steps to claim the rewards free surfboard and gloo wall skin in Free Fire

Once you have purchased the required number of diamonds, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: First, you must open Free Fire and then head to the event segment.

Step 2: Then, select the "Top Up Event" section under the Ace Play tab.

You need to click the claim button to get the respective item (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You should press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

