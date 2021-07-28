How to get Turbo Ace Surfboard skin for free in Free Fire

Garena has introduced a new McLaren Top Up event in Free Fire as part of their recent collaboration with British automotive manufacturers. Players will have the opportunity to get exclusive surfboard skin and gloo wall skin as part of the recently introduced event.

The top-up events have become an integral part of Free Fire, with developers adding new events as soon as the existing one comes to an end. Essentially, users need to purchase a given number of diamonds to procure exclusive rewards.

Obtaining Turbo Ace Surfboard in Free Fire

There are two rewards available in the top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

As stated earlier, the Turbo Ace Surfboard and Victory Charge gloo wall are two rewards available in the recently started McLaren Top Up event. Players need to purchase the required number of diamonds between July 28th, 2021, and August 4th, 2021.

The exact details of the requirements have been provided below:

Turbo Ace surfboard – Top up 200 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Victory Charge – Top up 500 diamonds

Note: The rewards in the top-up events are technically up for free as players do not need to spend diamonds to acquire them. They only need to purchase the given number of diamonds to obtain the rewards for free.

Steps to get the Turbo Ace surfboard

Step 1: You need to purchase 200 diamonds from any source of your preference, i.e., Codashop, Games Kharido, or even in-game, to get the surfboard.

Once you have purchased the given number of diamonds, you must claim the rewards manually.

You need to click the calendar icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You need to click on the calendar icon and select Top Up Event under Ace Play.

Press the claim button beside the Turbo Ace surfboard to get it (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you can press the claim button beside the Turbo Ace surfboard to get it.

After you have claimed it, you can equip it from collection > surfboard.

