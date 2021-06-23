How to get free gloo wall skin and legendary Apocalypse Fox pet skin in Free Fire

There is a wide range of exclusive items that can be found inside Free Fire, including emotes, costumes, and more. Players will normally need to spend diamonds, an in-game currency, to acquire them all.

Events have become one of the best methods in Garena Free Fire for players to obtain such items for free. A new event titled “TOPUP - AZURE DRAGON” has recently made its way into the game, and it provides players “Pet Skin: Apocalypse Fox” and “Gloo Wall - Stormbringer.”

Obtaining free Apocalypse Fox pet skin and gloo wall skin in Free Fire via the top-up event

A pet skin and gloo wall skin are up for grabs.

The new top-up event in Free Fire started today, i.e., June 23rd, and will conclude on July 3rd.

The Gloo Wall skin

During this time, players must buy a given number of diamonds to receive both the rewards. The exact specifics are:

1) Pet Skin: Apocalypse Fox - Top-up 100 diamonds

2) Gloo Wall - Stormbringer - Top-up 500 diamonds

Note: Top-up rewards are basically free as users do not have to use any in-game currency to acquire them. However, they will have to pay money to purchase the required amount of diamonds.

How to top-up diamonds and claim the rewards

Given are the steps on purchasing diamonds and redeeming the free gloo wall and pet skin.

Step 1: Users are required to open Free Fire and tap on the “Diamond” icon as shown below:

Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: Choose the desired top-up option and make the payment. The currency will soon be added to the Free Fire accounts of the players.

Purchase the required number of diamonds

Once the required number of diamonds is purchased, users will need to claim the rewards manually:

Step 3: Players should tap on the “Calendar” icon.

Tap on the “Calendar” icon

Step 4: Click on the “Rampage 3.0” section and press the “TOPUP - AZURE DRAGON” tab.

A claim button would be present beside the rewards

Step 5: Users will find a claim button beside the rewards. Clicking on that will redeem the rewards.

