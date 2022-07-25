How to get free gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX India server after OB35 update

Gamers can acquire a series of rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX or its original variant via various means. Each new update brings plenty of features alongside recent events, which allow them to collect different items.

Gloo wall skins are among the items that are highly sought-after but often cost a fortune.

Players usually find gloo wall skins in top up events, Lucky Royale prize pools, themed contests, and specific store sections. In almost every method or means, they have to spend actual money to grab gloo wall skins.

However, some ways allow users to acquire such cosmetics for free on Free Fire MAX's Indian server.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 version: Best ways to get gloo wall skins for free (Indian server)

Usually, such items are rarely available for free in the game, but the following methods may allow readers to grab them without paying anything:

Top Up events

Top Up events aim to gift users very rare items after they purchase a certain amount of diamonds. In many such events, the primary reward is a gloo wall skin. Therefore, players can give top up events a shot because the featured rewards are free.

They will have to spend money purchasing diamonds, which will remain intact in-game unless gamers spend them. However, if they use Google Play Balance, earned from the Google Opinion Rewards app, to purchase diamonds, they can make the cost zero.

Spending freely acquired diamonds

Fortunately for users, gloo wall skins are now available in the specific store section all the time. Thus, they can spend diamonds to acquire their desired skin in Garena Free Fire MAX's India server.

However, diamonds still cost real money, which makes the price of gloo wall skins unaffordable for many gamers. Still, they can use various legitimate methods to grab diamonds for free in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

One way to acquire diamonds is to purchase them for free using gift cards or Google Play balance. Players can earn these gift cards, also called Play Store money, by taking surveys within GPT apps.

Apart from GPT applications/websites like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, Google Opinion Rewards, etc., they can complete the Booyah! app tasks to earn diamond rewards.

Keeping an eye on grindable rewards in themed events

Garena introduces many grindable rewards via themed events in Free Fire MAX. These prizes might also include gloo wall skins, so users need to keep an eye on the upcoming themed events in the OB35 version.

There is a high chance that players will be able to witness the arrival of free gloo wall skins via the 5th-anniversary events. However, they should not keep their hopes high and use the previous two methods to get free skins.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

