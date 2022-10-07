How to get free Golden Eagle Backpack in Free Fire MAX

Events are an integral part of the Free Fire MAX experience, and developers never hesitate to introduce newer ones. Soon after the conclusion of the Double Trouble event, Garena added the Light Fest event series for the Indian server, providing gamers with exciting activities and free rewards in the coming days.

A new login event has commenced on the Indian server and will be available for players until 13 October 2022. Gamers will have to sign in to the battle royale title for a particular number of days to win a free backpack skin, alongside multiple Vouchers and other smaller rewards at no extra cost.

Read through for a detailed overview of the login event in Free Fire MAX.

Obtaining the free Golden Eagle Backpack in Free Fire MAX

The newest login event kicked off in Free Fire MAX on 7 October 2022, and as indicated by its name, you will have to sign in to claim the rewards. The milestones, along with the corresponding rewards, are as follows:

A total of seven rewards are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Login 1 day to receive a free Resupply Map

Login 2 days to receive a free 300x Universal Fragments

Login 3 days to receive a free Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Login 4 days to receive a free Bounty Token

Login 5 days to receive a free Golden Eagle Backpack

Login 6 days to receive a free Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

Login 7 days to receive a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

The requirements are cumulative, so you can sign in for seven days in total to receive all of the rewards listed above.

Steps to collect rewards from the new login event in Free Fire MAX

After signing in, you must collect the rewards through a particular event section in Free Fire MAX. You may follow the steps outlined below for the same:

Step 1: Access the Events section by clicking on the calendar icon on the right side.

Step 2: Select the Light Fest event tab from the menu.

Click the Claim button to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the Login For Backpack section, and finally, you may click on the Claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

You will just need to log into the game for five days to receive the backpack, but stopping at this point means you will lose out on the Vouchers. Therefore, it is recommended that players sign in daily to collect all the rewards as these are worth a few diamonds.

Other Light Fest rewards in Free Fire MAX

Light Fest Calendar for the free items (Image via Garena)

The Light Fest event will be available in Free Fire MAX until 28 October 2022, filling the entire month with exciting events. The Gather the Light event is already live, where gamers have to collect unique Light Tokens that can be exchanged for gun skins, emotes, pets, bundles, and more.

Additionally, as part of the Magic Cube challenge (starting later), gamers must complete the daily mission to obtain cube fragments and exchange them for a Magic Cube. They can receive an additional Magic Cube from 24 October as part of the Playtime Rewards as well.

In addition to the free rewards, users will also have access to several paid events. Unfortunately, the details about these upcoming events are not available yet.

