100% Bonus Top-Up event for Free Fire MAX India server leaked

More often than not, Free Fire MAX players will have a good overview of what the game's developers have planned for the community in the coming days, thanks to various leaks supplied by data miners. A fresh set of leaks recently surfaced, providing an in-depth summary of the upcoming events and rewards.

The leaks also contained information about the 100% Bonus Top-Up that players have been asking Garena to provide on the Indian server for quite some time. Knightclown, a well-known data miner, is the source of these leaks and has made many Instagram posts, notifying his followers of the potential release of multiple new events.

The data miner's past that involves him providing accurate information about upcoming content lends further credibility to these leaks. Read through to learn more about the leaks of the 100% Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX.

Recent leaks suggest that Garena might release a 100% Bonus Top-Up alongside several other events in Free Fire MAX

Knightclown, in a post on his Instagram handle, suggested that the fan-favorite 100% Bonus Top-Up event will soon be added to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. Unfortunately, the data miner did not share any other details, including its release date.

Considering that the Light Fest campaign will kick off on the Indian server from 7 October 2022 and last until 28 October 2022, many expect the bonus top-up event to arrive sometime during this time period.

The event essentially provides gamers with additional bonus diamonds after reaching a particular purchase threshold, thereby increasing the overall value of the top-up.

Previous 100% Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

It was previously available on the Indian server in the month of August and allowed gamers to receive a 100% bonus on their in-app purchase of up to 1000 diamonds, slashing the price of the premium currency by half.

This is expected to be similar to the previous event, where the cap on bonus diamonds will be set at 1000 diamonds. Therefore, gamers will likely be able to purchase 1060 diamonds for INR 800 and then receive an additional 1000 diamonds, taking their total tally up to 2060.

Nevertheless, players must take these leaks with a grain of salt as Garena has not officially announced the return of the popular 100% Bonus Top-Up event on the Indian server yet.

Other leaked Free Fire MAX events

Knightclown, in his previous posts, has also suggested the release of the three iconic Top Criminal Bundles: Blue, Yellow, and Purple. Additionally, the developers are expected to add a Diwali Wish event alongside the Diwali Pass, Level Up Shop, Gift of Light, and Elite Pass Offer, respectively.

If these leaks come to fruition, gamers will undoubtedly have their hands full over the next few weeks, and these could provide several exciting rewards in the future.

Poll : 0 votes