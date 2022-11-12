How to get a free Golden Yurt Loot Box in Free Fire MAX (November 2022)

In line with the ongoing celebrations, various Booyah Day-themed items have been added to Free Fire MAX. Gamers can acquire them through the numerous events the developers have introduced over the past week.

The 'Play with Friends' event is one of the most recent additions to the battle royale title and will be active for a few days. Players can earn two special items by participating, with the Golden Yurt Loot Box serving as the main highlight.

The section below contains all the information gamers need to know about the Play with Friends event.

Free Fire MAX guide: Get a free Golden Yurt Loot Box from the Play with Friends event

The Play with Friends event commenced today and will be active until November 14 (Image via Garena)

Play with Friends began in Free Fire MAX today (November 12) and will run until November 14, giving users a few days to complete the required tasks. As the event’s name implies, players must play matches with in-game friends to receive rewards.

The mission is not particularly difficult, and there are no further requirements other than playing a certain number of matches. The precise details are as follows:

Play one match with friends: Get free 300x Universal Fragments

Play five matches with friends: Get free Golden Yurt Loot Box

Gamers can complete both objectives in less than an hour if they have a friend who's ready to play alongside them. They should not pass up this opportunity since the rewards are pretty good. The 300x Universal Fragments will help them level up their characters, and the Golden Yurt Loot Box is a premium skin for the Loot Box.

Golden Yurt Loot Box is the main attraction of the event (Image via Garena)

How to claim Golden Yurt Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

Once you have completed the necessary missions, the steps to claim the Golden Yurt Loot Box in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Step 1: After launching Free Fire MAX on your mobile device, tap the 'Calendar' icon on the right side of the lobby screen. This will take you to the 'Events' section of the battle royale title.

Tap on the 'Booyah Day' tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the 'Booyah Day' tab and select the 'Play with Friends' event.

Step 3: The rewards will appear on your screen, and you can press the 'Claim' button to receive them in the game.

Later on, you can equip the Golden Yurt Loot Box skin via the 'Vault' section.

Other events starting today in Free Fire MAX

Two other events commenced today in the game:

Booyah Leaderboard 2

Booyah Leaderboard 2 offers a Backpack skin (Image via Garena)

The second iteration of the Booyah Leaderboard has been introduced and will only be available today and tomorrow. During the event, gamers must finish in the top 20 on the leaderboard to receive the Puppy Buddy Backpack skin.

Discount Mystery Shop

Discount Mystery Shop provides bundles at a discounted price (Image via Garena)

The Mystery Shop is one of the most awaited events in the Free Fire MAX community. It allows individuals to get their hands on several premium rewards at a discounted price. This time around, the Teal Youngster Bundle and Pacific Breeze Bundle are the main attractions.

