How to get free Grenade Skin “Glo Rubik” in Garena Free Fire

In Free Fire, events have arisen as one of the key ways for users to obtain free rewards. These are incorporated into the game regularly to keep the player base engaged.

Numerous events, including “Stronghold Battle,” were added to Free Fire as a part of the peak day celebrations of the Moco: Rebirth. Gamers simply need to play a certain number of matches in the new Stronghold game mode to receive the freebies, including the exclusive grenade skin - Glo Rubik.

Getting free “Glo Rubik” grenade skin in Garena Free Fire

Here’s the skin that players can obtain from the new event (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, the Glo Rubik Grenade skin can be obtained from the Stronghold Battle event, which commenced recently.

Here are the exact specifics of what users need to achieve to get the rewards:

Play 1 match in Stronghold mode: Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: 31 October 2021)

Play 5 matches in Stronghold mode: Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: 31 October 2021)

Play 10 games in Stronghold mode: Grenade - Glo Rubik

Readers may follow these steps to claim the rewards after playing the required number of matches:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, players need to tap on the “Calendar” icon on the right side of the main lobby.

Clicking on this icon will redirect the users to the events section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Clicking on that will take the user to the events tab. Next, they are required to press the “Moco: Rebirth” tab and tap on the “Stronghold Battle” option.

There will be a claim option beside the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The rewards will show up on the screen. Pressing the claim option will redeem them.

How to access Stronghold mode in Free Fire

Step 1: In the lobby, users need to click on the mode change option as shown here:

Gamers need to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The various game modes available in Free Fire will show up on the players’ screens.

Users need to click on the “Stronghold” option

Step 3: Gamers need to click on the “Stronghold” option and press the Play button.

Edited by Ravi Iyer