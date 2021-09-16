How to get free Moco Month Sports Car skin in Free Fire this month

Free Fire offers a large selection of cosmetics, and they are generally in high demand among players. The majority of those items can be obtained by spending diamonds, which are the premium in-game currency.

As an alternative, users can attain such exclusive items through events at no cost. Over the past ten days, multiple events based on “Moco: Rebirth” have been running in the game, giving players tons of unique rewards.

On the peak day of the event, i.e. 18 September, users stand an opportunity to get the Moco Month Sports Car skin for free.

Note: This event is not active at the time of writing but will be made available on 18 September 2021. On that day, players will be able to get the car skin for free.

A guide on obtaining Moco Month Sports Car skin in Free Fire

This skin can be claimed by completing a mission (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned previously, the Moco Month Sports Car skin will be made available for free on 18 September. It is also the day when the awakened version of the Moco character will be added to Free Fire.

In order to get the exclusive car skin, players will need to complete a specific mission - Play for 100 minutes. Therefore, all players would need to do to obtain the “Moco Month” Sports Car skin is play Free Fire for 100 minutes on 18 September.

Users would need to play for 100 minutes to get the skin (Image via Free Fire)

After completing the task, these steps can be followed by gamers to claim it as a reward:

Step 1: Users first need to boot up Garena Free Fire on their devices and then press the “Calendar” icon.

Users should press this icon to access the events in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players should next click on the “Moco: Rebirth” section and tap on the “Playtime on 18 Sep” tab.

Click on the "Playtime on 18 Sep" tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players will find a “Claim” button beside the reward. Upon clicking on that, the skin will be redeemed.

Edited by Siddharth Satish