How to get free Gloo Wall skin "Glo Technica" in Free Fire

Glo Technica Gloo Wall skin can be obtained for free by purchasing 500 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Sep 15, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Feature

Garena Free Fire provides its players with a slew of exclusive cosmetics. Such items are constantly in high demand among players, although they do not affect gameplay.

Events have risen to prominence as a preferred method of acquiring these items in the battle royale title. Recently, a new top-up event named “Tech Guru” has commenced in Free Fire, and it offers users an opportunity to get two skins: “Moco Month Backpack” and “Gloo Wall - Glo Technica.”

A guide to obtaining Glo Technica Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

This top-up event offers players two different skins (Image via Free Fire)
During top-up events in Free Fire, users receive free goodies after buying a specified quantity of diamonds. In a way, it is excellent for people who frequently purchase in-game currency because they will be obtaining several rewards at no cost.

To obtain the “Glo Technical” Gloo Wall skin from the recently introduced event, users must buy a total of 500 diamonds. The following are the steps players can follow to obtain it:

Step 1: First, users will have to complete the top-up. This can be done by visiting the in-game center by clicking the “Diamond” icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Gamers are then required to choose the necessary number of diamonds and complete the payment through the required method.

Choose the respective top-up option and complete the payment (Image via Free Fire)
Here are the prices of diamonds in the in-game top-up center:

  • ₹80 – 100 diamonds
  • ₹250 – 310 diamonds
  • ₹400 – 520 diamonds
  • ₹800 – 1060 diamonds
  • ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds
  • ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Once the diamonds are purchased, players can manually claim the rewards from the event:

Players need to tap on this icon in order to access the events (Image via Free Fire)
Step 3: Players need to head over to the events section by pressing the “Calendar” icon. Subsequently, they should tap on the “Moco: Rebirth” section and click on the “Tech Guru Top Up” tab.

Step 4: A “Claim” button will appear beside the rewards; users must click on it to obtain the respective item.

