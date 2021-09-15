How to get free Gloo Wall skin "Glo Technica" in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire provides its players with a slew of exclusive cosmetics. Such items are constantly in high demand among players, although they do not affect gameplay.

Events have risen to prominence as a preferred method of acquiring these items in the battle royale title. Recently, a new top-up event named “Tech Guru” has commenced in Free Fire, and it offers users an opportunity to get two skins: “Moco Month Backpack” and “Gloo Wall - Glo Technica.”

A guide to obtaining Glo Technica Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

This top-up event offers players two different skins (Image via Free Fire)

During top-up events in Free Fire, users receive free goodies after buying a specified quantity of diamonds. In a way, it is excellent for people who frequently purchase in-game currency because they will be obtaining several rewards at no cost.

To obtain the “Glo Technical” Gloo Wall skin from the recently introduced event, users must buy a total of 500 diamonds. The following are the steps players can follow to obtain it:

Step 1: First, users will have to complete the top-up. This can be done by visiting the in-game center by clicking the “Diamond” icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Gamers are then required to choose the necessary number of diamonds and complete the payment through the required method.

Choose the respective top-up option and complete the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the prices of diamonds in the in-game top-up center:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Once the diamonds are purchased, players can manually claim the rewards from the event:

Players need to tap on this icon in order to access the events (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players need to head over to the events section by pressing the “Calendar” icon. Subsequently, they should tap on the “Moco: Rebirth” section and click on the “Tech Guru Top Up” tab.

Step 4: A “Claim” button will appear beside the rewards; users must click on it to obtain the respective item.

Edited by Shaheen Banu