How to get free gun skin and custom room card in Free Fire MAX by referring friends

Free Fire MAX often introduces various offers and events to reward its players. To expand the battle royale game's community, the developers are currently running the Refer a Friend event, where existing users will have to invite their friends to Free Fire MAX. After doing so, the inviters and invitees will be rewarded with in-game collectibles.

The event is quite attractive as both parties will be rewarded, making the task of inviting friends to the game easier. The rewards include AN94 gun skin, a custom room card, the Ottero pet, the Alok character, and more. However, the rewards will be divided between the inviters and the invitees.

Nevertheless, the rewards for the inviter are worth it to complete the task. Readers can head to the following section to learn more about the event.

Guide to claiming rewards in Free Fire MAX via Refer a Friend event

To play the Refer a Friend event, Free Fire MAX players must refer newbies to the game by adhering to the steps mentioned in the section below. However, before moving on to the steps, referrers should first know the rules they must follow when completing the event and the rewards they will receive upon completion.

Rules are clearly mentioned on the event page (Image via Garena)

Here are the rules to remember:

The newbies (invitees) must be under level 5 and must be in the same region (server) as the inviter.

Users can recruit up to three newbies and eventually can earn up to 3x rewards.

Both parties (inviter and newbie) will earn rewards only when the newbie levels up.

Newbies can only be bound to one inviter.

There are four types of rewards in the Refer a Friend event (Image via Garena)

The rewards inviters will receive based on the level the newbies are up to are as follows:

Diamond Royale voucher x2 - Level 5

Weapon Royale voucher x2 - Level 7

6-hr unlimited custom room card - Level 9

AN94 Carrot Imp-head skin (14-day) - Level 14

Steps to invite newbies and claim prizes

Here are the steps to follow to refer a newbie to the game:

Step 1: You need to log into your FF MAX ID and then go to the event section by tapping on the calendar icon at the lobby's top right-side menu.

Step 2: Subsequently, spot the "Refer a Friend Now" tab from the menu on the left and hit it.

The event is an easy way to get free rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Then, hit the Go To button, and you will spot an input box asking for the newbie's Free Fire MAX UID. Simply enter the UID of the newbie under level 5.

Step 4: After entering, a dialog will appear confirming that the request has been sent, and you will have to wait for a response.

Step 5: The newbie must then log in to his FF MAX ID and accept the invitation.

Choose the inviter and hit the bind button (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is all users have to do. As the invited newbie levels up, referrers, as well as newbies themselves, will claim the corresponding prizes.

Note: Started on September 21, the Refer a Friend event is only available on the Free Fire MAX Indian server until November 16.

