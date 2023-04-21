How to get free Hawk Wing Vector in Free Fire MAX? Event duration, requirements, and more

Gun skins in Free Fire MAX are popular among players because they not only enhance the appearance of firearms but also provide additional attributes to them. As a result, players often go to great lengths to acquire attractive skins and rarely miss out on a chance to get them for free.

A new event featuring a free permanent gun skin as a reward was added to the Free Fire MAX Indian server today, and you only have to play the game for a particular duration to win Vector – Hawk Wing and other rewards.

The following section provides an in-depth explanation of the event and the available rewards.

How to get free Vector skin in Free Fire MAX

The new event will be active in the game until April 25, 2023 (Image via Garena)

The Playtime event featuring a free Vector skin commenced on the Indian server on April 21, 2023, and players will have time until April 25, 2023, to win the rewards. There are three milestones, and each one offers a free reward.

The specific missions and their respective rewards are as follows:

Play 50 minutes to get Supply Crate for free

Play 100 minutes to get Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: May 31, 2023) for free

Play 200 minutes to get Vector – Hawk Wing for free

It is certainly not difficult to accumulate the required playtime across multiple days. However, progress will only be counted once users are engaged in a match and not while the game is open.

The playtime requirements in the event are cumulative, which means that every minute of playtime will count towards all three requirements. Players can easily track their playtime progress through the event interface.

Steps to collect free Vector skin from the Playtime event in Free Fire MAX

Here is the procedure to obtain freebies from the ongoing Playtime event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and play games in any mode to obtain the required playtime minutes.

Once you have played the game for 200 minutes, you will be eligible to obtain all three rewards manually from the event section.

Tap on the Free Vector Skin event to claim the available rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Access the events area and open the Emerald Storm section. Navigate through the available events and select the Free Vector Skin tab.

Step 3: Click the claim button on the right side of the rewards, and the items will be added to your inventory.

The gun skin is permanent, but the voucher does come with a pre-determined expiry, and you will not be able to use it after May 31, 2023.

Also, regardless of the fact that the first two rewards of the event possess little value, the skin is worth a few hundred diamonds, which is why you must not miss out on the free gun skin.

