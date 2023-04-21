Free Fire redeem codes today (April 21, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and pets

Within Free Fire, there are various unique ways to obtain free rewards, with redeem codes being one of the most popular methods. These codes are relished in the game's community due to their ability to reward exclusive items and the minimal effort required to redeem them. Nonetheless, there are some downsides to consider, such as the limited time validity and server restrictions applied to the redeem codes.

As a result, individuals can only utilize the active codes made available to their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for FF rewards (April 21, 2023)

Provided below are the Free Fire redeem codes that give away free diamonds and pets inside the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: Due to uncertain expiration dates and server limitations, the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes may or may not be applicable to all players.

The process of using redeem codes

The following is a complete guide to using the redeem codes listed above:

Step 1: To begin the redemption process, use any web browser and navigate to the official Rewards Redemption Site. It is the official portal created by Garena that allows the usage of all the redeem codes.

Complete the login by using any one of the six login options that you find on the website(Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the appropriate option on the website to complete the login process. Keep in mind to perform the sign-in via the platform associated with your FF ID.

Since guest accounts do not work on our website, you must link them to one of the six available platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. You can achieve the linking process by going to the in-game settings.

Place the redeem code and then hit the "Confirm" option on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Following the sign-in process, enter the particular Free Fire redeem code into the text field on the screen and press the "Confirm" button. You will be notified about the redemption status in a dialog box.

If the dialog box mentions a successful redemption, you can claim the rewards by going to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players residing in the nation are advised not to play the game on their devices. However, they can engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it was not suspended inside the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

