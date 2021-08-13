How to get free Incubator, Diamond Royale, and Weapon Royale voucher today in Free Fire

Free Fire primarily features two game modes — Battle royale and Clash Squad. Additionally, Garena regularly releases new time-limited game modes, with Lone Wolf being the latest inclusion.

The new 1v1 game mode was added with the Free Fire OB29 update. It was played on a map called Iron Cage and was available until August 9.

A new Lone Wolf 2v2 mode has been released, much to the delight of the players. As with previous new match types, the creators have set up various incentives for users to earn by playing it.

Obtaining free Diamond Royale, Incubator, and Weapon Royale vouchers in Free Fire

The Lone Wolf 2v2 special game mode has been launched (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can obtain these rewards by playing the Lone Wolf 2v2 game mode that started today, i.e., August 13, and will close on August 16. They must play a given number of matches to earn the rewards.

The rewards, along with the required number of matches, have been provided below:

Play 3 games in new mode: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (expires on August 31)

Play 5 games in new mode: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on August 31)

Play 10 games in new mode: 1x Incubator Voucher (expires on August 31)

Gamers should not miss out on this opportunity as they just need to play a few matches.

Here are the steps that they can follow to collect the rewards after playing the given number of games:

Click the calendar icon present on the right side (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You can open the Free Fire on your device and tap on the “Calendar” icon, shown in the picture above.

Step 2: Next, you should navigate through the Events section and click on the Lone Wolf 2v2 tab.

You must press the claim button besides the items to collect the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You will have a claim option besides the respective rewards. You can press it to receive the items.

All the vouchers must be used before their expiry date (Image via Free Fire)

Note: Players must use all three vouchers before August 31 from the Luck Royale section.

Edited by Ravi Iyer