How to get free Incubator Voucher and Universal Fragment in Free Fire MAX

The 5th Anniversary events in Free Fire MAX and its original version are in full swing. Players are exploring every opportunity to earn in-game rewards from these events, be it special edition skins/accessories, cards or vouchers.

A new time-limited event called Playtime Reward went live earlier today, i.e., 27 August 2022. It offers a variety of rewards in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX's Playtime Reward event is offering free Incubator Vouchers and Universal Fragments

Universal Fragments and Incubator Vouchers are up for grabs in the Playtime Reward event (Image via Garena)

The Playtime Reward event went live on 27 August 2022 at 4:00 AM and will last until 29 August 2022 at 3:59:59 AM.

The event features three missions that require players to spend a certain amount of time in a match, regardless of whether it is Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf. After spending the required time in a match, players will be granted rewards.

Here are the missions and rewards that players can get from the Playtime Reward event:

Play for 20 minutes - One Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)

Play for 60 minutes - 300 Universal Fragments

Play for 120 minutes - Five Incubator Vouchers (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)

Players must choose the game mode they want to play in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players can follow the steps given below to complete all the missions and claim all the rewards from the Playtime Reward event:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire MAX on their devices.

Step 2: They should then sign in to the game via their preferred social media platform (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, and more). Their accounts should preferably be linked to the platform.

The guest login option doesn't provide the luxury of synchronization. If players log in from a guest account, they might lose their in-game collection and progress. Therefore, they must link their Free Fire MAX accounts to a social media platform if they don't want to lose their in-game progress.

Step 3: Players should open the game modes directly and choose the one they want to play on. They can divide their playtime into installments and keep playing until they reach an aggregate time of 120 minutes.

Step 4: Players should not tap on the 'Calendar' icon in the main screen lobby to open the ongoing events. They should stay on the '5th Anniversary' tab and browse to the Playtime Reward event, where they can view their progress.

Once players have completed the two-hour playtime, they can go ahead and claim their rewards. If they haven't, they should keep playing until they spend the required amount of time in a match.

Players can use the Universal Fragments in Free Fire MAX's 'Character' section to upgrade the in-game abilities they own.

The Incubator Vouchers, on the other hand, will be useful in the eponymous Luck Royale section. Each Incubator Voucher will save players 40 diamonds per turn in the Luck Royale.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh