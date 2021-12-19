How to get free Jingle Skull backpack skin in Free Fire New Age event

Events are one of the main ways players can reap the rewards in Free Fire. Because of this, there’s always a lot of hype whenever a new event is incorporated into the game.

New Age has arrived in Free Fire, and it has brought in tons of new events, alongside several themed items like skins, costumes and more. One of the free items offered is the Jingle Skull backpack. Here’s a guide on how to receive it.

Note: The event for the Jingle Skull Backpack hasn’t started in Free Fire, and users will only be able to get the skin for free once it starts.

Free Fire New Age event: How to get Jingle Skull backpack in Free Fire

New Age commenced in Free Fire a few days back and users can avail the Jingle Skull Backpack as part of the Login Rewards on 25 December. As a result, all players will be eligible to claim the exclusive skin for free on their respective date only.

It's important to note that it will only be up for redemption for a day, and individuals shouldn’t miss this opportunity.

Here is what it is currently stated in-game (Image via Free Fire)

Presently, if the users go ahead and check the ‘Login Rewards’ in-game, they will be able to find the following:

“Your order is in transit through extreme weather conditions. Login between 12.25 (04:00) and 12.26 (03:59) to receive your package.”

Steps to claim the Jingle Skull backpack in Free Fire

Here are the steps that players can follow to get the skin once the event starts:

Step 1: They first need to start the game on their devices. Then, on the lobby screen, they are required to tap on this icon.

This will take players to the New Age section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will redirect them to the New Age special web event. Later, gamers are required to tap on the ‘Login Rewards’ section.

Next, individuals must tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: On their screen, they will find an option reading “Claim.” Using this, gamers can claim the backpack skin as a free reward.

