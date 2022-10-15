How to get free Leather Bandana in Free Fire MAX

The Light Fest event series has been a boon for non-spending Free Fire MAX players by providing tons of exciting freebies and rewards. There has been a consistent flow of events over the last few weeks, and players will have their hands full even in the coming days.

Garena recently incorporated a new playtime event on the Indian server, allowing gamers to get the exclusive Leather Bandana skin for free. All players have to do is play the battle royale title for a given time, making the reward very accessible for everyone.

Read through for a detailed guide to the free bandana skin.

Free Leather Bandana available in Free Fire MAX via playtime event

The event is available for a short duration of time (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire MAX playtime event kicked off on the Indian server on October 15, 2022. You will have time until October 16, 2022, to complete the playtime requirements and collect the rewards. The threshold has been set at 60 minutes, which should not be difficult to accomplish, even more for novice users.

Since Garena has not specified the mode to fulfill the playtime threshold, you can enjoy any available modes. However, engaging in the battle royale mode in Free Fire MAX is advisable as the required 60-minute playtime can only be met with a handful of matches.

Steps to collect free Leather Bandana n Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps outlined in the section below to get a free Leather Bandana in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, complete the given playtime requirements by engaging in any mode of your choice.

Step 2: Open the event section of the battle royale title by clicking on the option on the right side.

Step 3: Select the Light Fest tab and then access the Free Leather Bandana section.

Step 4: Finally, click on the claim button beside the given reward to obtain the bandana.

You may equip the Leather Bandana from the vault tab of the game. Since the event is easy to complete and does not involve difficult tasks, you should not skip out on this reward.

Other newly added events in Free Fire MAX

Besides the playtime event, Garena has added a second to the many Magic Cube missions. You will essentially have to eliminate seven opponents to get 10x Cube Fragments.

The developers added a similar event yesterday as well, featuring similar rewards.

Free Magic Cube fragments (Image via Garena)

With eight more such events queued up, this essentially converts to a free Magic Cube which can be exchanged for a free outfit.

Fight the Darkness event offers a free outfit (Image via Garena)

Fight the Darkness also features one of the most attractive rewards from the Light Fest event, i.e., the Roaring Knight Bundle. Here, you will have to collect the Golden Tiger Tokens from the aftermatch drops and then use them to drop punches to defeat opponents. They will subsequently receive milestone rewards.

You can get a free Monster Truck skin through the login event Image via Garena)

Another login event is also underway, where gamers must sign in daily until October 21 to get a free Monster Truck – Roaring Wheel.

Poll : 0 votes