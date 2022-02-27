How to get free legendary skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX has a vast selection of in-game items, some of which give a competitive edge while others are purely cosmetic. Nonetheless, these can generally be obtained by spending hundreds, if not thousands, of diamonds.

In most cases, gamers do not pass up freebies supplied through the game's numerous events. Among several options, top-up events are regularly available inside the game, and players typically use them to gain additional items.

As suggested by the event's name, users must purchase a certain quantity of diamonds within a defined time frame to qualify for the rewards. Currently, the game is running a Free Fire MAX Promo top-up event in which a legendary Katana – Goldrim Tribute skin is available for grabs.

All that users have to do is purchase 100 diamonds to get the skin, which roughly translates to a top-up worth INR 80.

Simple step-by-step instructions to obtain the legendary skin in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps outlined below to purchase the diamonds and also acquire the reward:

Click on the + icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the top-up section of the Free Fire MAX by tapping on the + symbol next to the existing diamond total.

Purchase 100 diamonds or above (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the button below the 100-diamond option and make the payment through one of the available methods.

Diamonds will be accredited to the account after a successful transaction. The legendary katana skin will not be automatically added, and gamers will need to collect it from the events tab.

The new Katana skin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Free Fire MAX Promo tab under the events tab and click the claim button to receive the skin.

Steps to equip the Katana – Goldrim Tribute

Step 1: Access the Weapons section and select Armory.

Select the desired skin under Katana (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After that, browse the melee section and choose the desired skin under Katana.

The event started on 25 February 2022 and will be available to users until 3 March 2022. Gamers looking to take advantage must get the diamonds before the end date.

