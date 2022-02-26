Free Fire MAX promo top-up event: Claim new legendary Katana skin for free

When it comes to Free Fire MAX, top-up events are an integral element of the event set, with one usually being accessible to users most of the time. These are not the same for every server, and their rewards vary to some degree.

Flash Top Up has been in progress on the Indian server for some time now. Even before its conclusion, the developers decided to include an additional special event called Free Fire MAX Promo which features a legendary Katana skin as a reward.

New Free Fire MAX Top-up event offers a free Katana skin

The reward for the event (Image via Garena)

The new top-up event kicked off on February 25, 2022, and gamers can benefit from it until March 3, 2022. They may acquire 100 diamonds during this phase to receive the Katana – Goldrim Tribute for free. This simply implies that users need to purchase diamonds worth INR 80 to attain the free reward.

Katana – Goldrim Tribute (Image via Garena)

The rewards in the top-up event are technically given out to the players at no cost to them because all they have to do is complete the requirements for the diamond top-up. They are under no obligation to spend any of the diamonds they have purchased to acquire the items.

Steps to complete the top-up in Free Fire MAX and get the rewards

Users must follow the exact steps listed below to acquire the rewards quickly:

Step 1: Players need to log in to their account and access the top-up section. Multiple purchase options will come up on the screen.

Purchase the in-game currency according to the requirements (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must purchase acquire the in-game currency depending on the requirements of the top-up event.

Step 3: Once the purchase is complete, diamonds will soon be reflected in the account. Users can collect the items through the events.

As stated earlier, Flash Top Up is underway along with the Free Fire MAX Promo Top Up. If gamers have not purchased the diamond to get the pet, they can do it now.

They will fulfill the requirements of both the events at once by purchasing 100 diamonds to receive the pet along with the legendary Katana skin for free.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha