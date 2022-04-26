How to get free Legendary skin in Garena Free Fire this week (April 2022 offer)

Garena Free Fire's Legendary collectibles are highly sought-after due to their rarity. Hence, players try to seize every opportunity to grab such items in the game, even if they cost hundreds of diamonds.

However, some methods in the popular BR shooter allow users to acquire rewards cheaply, and top up events are one of them. They often provide impressive steal deals, which are too hard to skip.

A steal deal is available in the top up event from the Ramadan 2022 series that grants two fantastic Legendary items in Free Fire. The only condition to acquire them is purchasing a certain amount of diamonds.

Garena Free Fire: Claiming free Legendary skin and emote this week (April 2022)

The Emerald Slicer unlocks after the purchase of 200 diamonds (Image via Garena)

For the unaware gamers, the Ramadan Top Up event began yesterday, i.e., 25 April. It has been mentioned above that the festival-themed top up event will offer two Legendary items — the Emerald Slicer (melee skin) and the Booyah Sparks emote. Users will need to buy the following number of diamonds to acquire both of the items:

Emerald Slicer - Unlocks after a 200-diamond top-up

'Booyah Sparks' emote - Unlocks after a 500-diamond top-up

As the name suggests, Emerald Slicer is a skin for a melee weapon that features the vibrant green stone. The Legendary item also boasts astonishing VFX of flames along with the Emerald.

The Booyah Sparks emote unlocks after a 500-diamond top up (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, the Booyah Sparks emote features the character using a sparkler to light up three lamps, forming a 'Booyah' sign in the air using the same sparkler.

Gamers should go for the 520-diamond option, which will unlock both Legendary items (Image via Garena)

The guild to unlock both Legendary items in the game is below:

Step 1: Tap the diamond icon on the home screen UI after opening the Free Fire app.

Step 2: Select the Top Up tab, where they can look at the prices at which diamond packs are available.

Step 3: Gamers can go for '310' diamonds if they want to unlock the Legendary skin, and choosing the '520' will unlock both rewards simultaneously.

Step 4: Multiple payment methods are available in the game, so users must select their desired mode.

Once the payment is successful, the game will automatically unlock both rewards.

Before going for the purchase, users must note that though the rewards are free-of-cost, the diamonds come at a designated price for real currency. Thus, they have to use real money to purchase the diamonds, which will remain intact, and players can use them on other items in the game.

However, if they want to acquire diamonds for free in Garena Free Fire, they can also consider methods like Google Opinion Rewards, GPT apps, giveaways, and more. These methods will help gamers obtain gift cards or the Google Play balance that they can use to purchase diamonds.

Note: Players from the Indian server should remember that Garena Free Fire has been banned in the region as of February 2022. Therefore, they should install the MAX variant and access the top up event (available till 3 May).

Edited by Ravi Iyer