How to get free M1014 loot crate today using Free Fire redeem codes

Garena has released a Free Fire redemption code which offers an M1014 Underground Howl loot crate upon successful redemption.

Many users regard redemption codes as a great alternative to acquiring exclusive in-game items that would otherwise be inaccessible without diamonds. As a result, when such codes are released, they rush to the official redemption site to reap the benefits in the form of exclusive rewards.

Free Underground Howl Loot Crate in Free Fire

The 1x M1014 Underground Howl loot crate (Image via Free Fire)

As stated earlier, the M1014 Underground Howl loot crate is a reward for the new redeem code.

It is only available to users playing on the Europe Server. As a result, only those players will benefit from this code, and others will encounter an error notice identical to the one displayed below.

Other users will face this error (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code along with the reward

JX5NQCM7U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl loot crate

Here is the procedure for claiming it:

Step 1: You must go to the official website that Garena has expressly set up to use these codes. This link should take you to the site directly.

You are required to login on the Rewards Redemption Site to use this code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Before you can use the code, you must first sign in to the website. So users with guest accounts will not be able to use these codes under any circumstances.

There are six platforms listed on the website; gamers with guest IDs can connect their ID with one of these platforms to get the rewards.

Enter the redeem code for the free weapon loot crate into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: As soon as you sign in, a text field will appear. Enter the redeem code listed above and tap the confirm button.

Step 4: After that, you may proceed to the mail system to claim the loot crates you have redeemed.

Once you have collected the loot crate, you may open it from the vault section to receive a permanent or temporary item based on your luck.

If you encounter an error message notifying that the code is invalid or redeemed, this unfortunately means that the code you are attempting to use has already expired.

