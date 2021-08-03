How to get top-up bonus in Free Fire: First purchase benefits explained

Free Fire offers a diverse selection of in-game items, including characters, pets, bundles, emotes, and skins for various objects such as gloo walls and backpacks, surfboards, and more. Players often need diamonds to purchase them, making this currency one of the most valued commodities in the game.

Users cannot earn this virtual currency inside the title like they do with gold. Instead, they must buy it with actual money. Diamonds may be purchased through the in-game top-up center or from websites such as Games Kharido and Codashop, which provide various special offers that offer better value.

100% top up bonus in Free Fire

Games Kharido has become one of the most popular methods for many Free Fire players for recharging diamonds. This is because it provides a substantial 100% bonus on the initial purchase. However, there is a catch as it is only applicable on the first purchase made by the users.

Another positive of this website is that it gives additional in-game currency on subsequent purchases as well. However, the bonus is considerably less, at around 10%.

The 100% bonus is valid regardless of the number of diamonds purchased on the first recharge. It implies that the overall cost of the purchase decreasea by half the original price, which is a fantastic bargain for the users and provides more value.

The effective cost of diamonds, including the 100% top up bonus for the first purchase, is provided below:

100 diamonds – ₹40

200 diamonds – ₹80

620 diamonds – ₹240

1040 diamonds – ₹400

2120 diamonds – ₹800

4360 diamonds – ₹1600

11200 diamonds – ₹4000

Steps to get bonus top up diamonds

Step 1: You should first head to the Games Kharido’s official site via the URL provided below:

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, you are required to sign in after tapping on the Free Fire option. There are only two websites available, i.e., Facebook and Free Fire UID.

Step 3: As soon as you log in, various top-up packs will appear on the screen. You should select the desired recharge pack.

Step 4: Then, you must choose the payment method and click the “Proceed to Payment” button.

