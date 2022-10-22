How to get free Magic Cube and Name Change Card in Free Fire MAX 

Magic Cube is among the most valuable rewards offered through the ongoing Light Fest event series in Free Fire MAX. Players have been looking forward to it since the highlights calendar was first featured in the game earlier this month.

Their wait will finally come to an end as Garena has finally unveiled the requirements for the playtime event associated with the Magic Cube. You will essentially have to engage in the battle royale title on a particular day for just an hour to win the item, along with other rewards, including a Name Change Card. Continue reading for a detailed overview of how to get a free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX this week.

Get free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena will launch a one-day special event in Free Fire MAX on October 24, 2022, offering three attractive items. You will essentially have to play the battle royale title for a specific amount of time to acquire the exciting rewards.

The rewards and requirements of the event (Image via Garena)

The developers have set three playtime thresholds, each offering an exciting bonus. The specifics are as follows:

Play 30 minutes to get a free 5x Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

Play 45 minutes to get a free Name Change Card

Play 60 minutes to get a free Magic Cube

The three requirements can be met in a single session; hence, you may play the battle royale title for 60 minutes to accumulate all three rewards in one go. This is a single-day event, and the objectives must be accomplished on October 24.

Steps to collect rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions in this section to collect a free Magic Cube and other rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After completing the playtime threshold in Free Fire MAX, you will have to claim the rewards manually from the event section.

Select the Magic Cube alert tab and click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Open the event by clicking on the calendar option and then selecting the Light Fest tab.

Step 3: Click on the Magic Cube tab and then click on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Incubator voucher can be used to make free spins (Image via Garena)

All three items are precious and worth at least a few thousand diamonds in total. With five incubator vouchers, you can make spins worth 180 diamonds, while the Magic Cube provides a free, permanent outfit. The Name Change Card is also a rare commodity in the battle royale title.

Furthermore, playing the game for an hour should not be difficult for most people. Hence, the items hold tremendous value and shouldn't be missed out on. Here is the list of bundles that you can exchange after obtaining the Magic Cube:

A whole lot of outfits can be exchanged for Magic Cube (Image via Garena)

Night Clown Bundle

Doctor Scarlette Bundle

Crazy Panda

Sexy Bunny

Legionaries Bundle

King’s Sword Bundle

Hunger Strike

The Operation Elite Bundle

The Neves of Steel Bundle

Snappy

Bladebill Soarer Bundle

Star Gazer Bundle

Wicked Jester Bundle

The Colossus Bundle

Silver Titan Bundle

Mystic Seeker Bundle

Arcane Seeker Bundle

Fury Tribe Bundle

Flaro Tribe Bundle

Doctor Red Bundle

Inking Affection Bundle

Magma Bionicon Bundle

If you're looking to obtain some great rewards through minimal effort, now is the time to play Free Fire MAX.

Poll : 0 votes