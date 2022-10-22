Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)’s Free Fire ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in October 2022

Ajay, also known as Ajjubhai, is possibly the most well-known Free Fire content creator in the world. Total Gaming's YouTube channel currently has 33.8 million subscribers, the highest of any content creator for this battle royale game.

Leveraging the popularity of his original channel, he runs several other channels that have a large following, including Ajay Verse, Ajjubhai, TG Highlights, and Total Gaming Shorts. His official Facebook page has more than five million followers, and his Instagram account has more than 3.3 million followers.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID, stats, and other details

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596. His stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajay has defeated his opponents in 95 out of 1046 solo matches, contributing to a win rate of 9.08%. With 2667 eliminations, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.80. He also has 920 headshots at a headshot rate of 34.50%.

Ajjubhai has won 358 games out of 1838 duo matches, adding up to a win rate of 19.47%. The internet sensation has racked up 7314 eliminations with 2555 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot rate of 34.93%.

Total Gaming has been undefeated in 3075 out of 12912 squad matches, which equals a win rate of 23.81%. The Indian star has also taken out 50008 opponents with 18263 headshots to attain a K/D ratio of 5.08 and a headshot rate of 36.52%.

BR Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has only competed in a single squad match this season and chalked up five frags, attributing to a K/D ratio of 5. He has four headshots, adding to a headshot rate of 80%.

CS Career stats

Ajjubhai's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has featured in 2080 Clash Squad matches up to this point and has earned first place 1149 times, recording a win rate of 55.24%. The YouTuber has secured 13753 eliminations with 8734 headshots, translating into a KDA of 1.91 and a headshot rate of 63.51%.

Note: Ajjubhai's stats are subject to change as he features in more battle royale matches.

Guild and rank

Total Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai is the leader of the Total Gaming guild in Free Fire, whose ID is 62710265. He acquired the Bronze rank in the BR-Ranked season and was Diamond 1 in the CS-Ranked season.

Monthly income

Total Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Ajay's monthly income through his primary channel, Total Gaming, is between $13.4K and $214.8K. The yearly earnings are projected to lie between $161.1K to $2.6M.

YouTube channel

Ajay began the Total Gaming YouTube channel in December 2018 and focused on Free Fire as a source for his content. There has been no looking back since, and the content creator has over 1900 videos on the channel.

His channel acquired more than three million subscribers before 2020 and crossed 15 million in 2021. Ajay had 30 million subscribers by the end of the same year.

Over the last 30 days, the Indian star has garnered 200k subscribers and 53.692 million views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers are advised against playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article have been taken from the MAX version.

