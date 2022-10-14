Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity to get more headshots like pro players

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX play a vital role in beating enemies on the battlefield. Players should optimize these settings to increase the ease of handling the HUD controls and ultimately increase their efficiency. Landing a headshot becomes particularly easy with the proper sensitivity settings.

Headshots are the focus of interest for many players in the Free Fire MAX community. The apparent reason for this is that this shooting style allows mobile gamers to eliminate their opponents with a shot or two, which leads them to victory in the match.

However, adjusting the sensitivity settings won't make them a headshot master. To master this technique, they must practice and learn in-depth skills in these settings. Also, when it comes to the sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX, the capabilities of the devices cannot be overlooked.

Best device-based sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX to increase headshot rate

Specifically, in Free Fire MAX, the RAM installed on mobile devices significantly impacts in-game sensitivity. The higher the RAM, the smoother and faster the reflxes will be. Based on RAM, mobile devices can be categorized into three categories: low-end devices, mid-end devices, and high-end devices.

Considering the same categories of devices, gamers can adjust their sensitivity settings as given below:

Note: Processors and other hardware components are also considerable factors. However, only RAM is considered to reduce technical complexities for players from a non-technical background.

1) Sensitivity settings for low-end devices

Mobile devices with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM can be considered low-end devices. These devices lack powerful resources, so players often face lag issues, notably with the body and aim movement. This creates difficulties when landing drag headshots. The following settings can help them improve the same:

General: 90-100

Red-dot: 90-100

2X Scope: 85-95

4X Scope: 90-95

Sniper Scope: 60-80

Free look: As per preference

2) Sensitivity settings for mid-end devices

Devices with 6GB RAM come under the mid-end category. These devices are capable enough to run Free Fire MAX smoothly. However, setting up a bad sensitivity may degrade your performance, particularly when hitting headshots. Users with such devices can try the following settings:

General: 85-95

Red-dot: 90-100

2X Scope: 80-90

4X Scope: 85-90

Sniper Scope: 60-80

Free look: As per preference

3) Sensitivity settings for high-end devices

Devices with 8GB or more RAM can be considered high-end devices. These gadgets have substantial resources to play Free Fire MAX, even in extreme settings. However, users should critically adjust their sensitivity on these devices as gameplay may become uncontrollable if sensitivity is too high.

Users can initiate their practice with the following settings:

General: 70-85

Red-dot: 80-90

2X Scope: 70-85

4X Scope: 80-90

Sniper Scope: 50-75

Free look: As per preference

Guide to changing sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX

FF MAX sensitivity setting interface (Image via Garena)

Follow the simple steps below to alter your sensitivity settings in FF MAX:

Step 1: Log into your FF MAX ID and tap on the gear icon at the lobby's top-right corner.

Step 2: Head to the sensitivity panel by tapping the Sensitivity tab from the left-side menu.

Step 3: Multiple sensitivity slider will appear. Adjust the sliders for each as per your desire.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal views. Players should extract an ideal set of settings by practicing on distinct sample settings and should use the mentioned settings only as a reference.

