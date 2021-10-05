How to get free Matryoshka loot box using Free Fire redeem code today (5 October)

Cosmetic items have become an essential element of Free Fire. The game offers an enticing and attractive collection of skins for vehicles, loot boxes, bundles, guns and more. Players can procure them through numerous methods, such as events and purchasing through the store.

These cosmetics carry a hefty price tag that is not feasible for all players. Keeping this in mind, the developers release codes offering freebies on specific occasions. Garena recently released a new set of codes offering the Matryoshka loot box, Regal Adornment banner and Regal Gold avatar as rewards.

Steps to get the Matryoshka loot box and other rewards in Free Fire

The latest Free Fire redeem codes along with the corresponding rewards are as follows:

726HS43XERPS – Matryoshka loot box

TG6UFWHZCZ22 – Regal Adornment banner and Regal Gold avatar

Both the codes are exclusive to the Singapore server. Thus only the users on this server will be able to attain the rewards. Moreover, users from outside will encounter errors when attempting to claim the items.

Players can follow the instructions below to earn the rewards:

Step 1: Free Fire redeem codes can only be redeemed via Garena's dedicated website.

Players can use Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID and Twitter to login (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: In order to utilize such codes, they must sign in to their Free Fire account, and six options are provided to do so.

Manually enter the redeem code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can then copy the code into the text field and press the confirm button to redeem it.

Step 4: After they get a confirmation about the redemption, they may open Free Fire and click on the message icon to open mail and collect the items.

Loot Box can be equipped through the collection (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Users can then open the collection section to equip the loot box as well as the avatar and the banner.

Errors

Error due to expired redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

1) Failed to redeem. This code is redeemed or invalid.

This error will appear when the redeem code has surpassed its validity or has been previously redeemed.

Error for using code of another region (Image via Free Fire)

2) Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.

Free Fire redeem codes have particular restrictions and can be used on certain servers. Thus, users from other servers will get this error.

