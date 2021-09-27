How to get free McLaren Winning Spirit car skin in Free Fire easily

With the introduction of new events, players have an excellent opportunity to obtain free rewards in Free Fire. Recently, the developers revealed a calendar, which features the dates of the upcoming events in the game:
- Celebrate Max Launch: 28 September – 10 September
- Max the Fire: 30 September – 10 September
- Claim Pre-registration Reward: 30 September – 10 September
- Max Mission Exchange Reward: 30 September – 10 September
- Free Car Skin: 2 October
- Feed the Pet: 4 September – 10 September
- Max Weekend: 9 September – 10 September
- Login Now: 10 September
Garena has provided players with a preview of one of the events, Free Car Skin, where they have the opportunity to get the McLaren Winning Spirit car skin at no cost.
Disclaimer: The event is yet to begin, and users will only be able to obtain the car skin once it starts on 2 October.
Free Car Skin event = Free McLaren Winning Spirit car skin in Free Fire
As previously stated, the McLaren Winning Spirit is a part of the “Free Car Skin” event that begins on 2 October.
Players must bear in mind that the event will only be available for that day, and they must complete the goal of playing 100 minutes to receive the free skin. Once users complete the task, they will be eligible to claim it as a reward.
Here are the steps to follow on 2 October to claim the car skin once they have completed the mission:
Step 1: Gamers have to start Free Fire on their devices and head to the events section by clicking the “Calendar” icon.
Step 2: Subsequently, they need to tap on the “Max the Fire” tab and press the “Free Car Skin” option.
Step 3: Next to the car skin, a claim button will display. By clicking on that, the reward will be redeemed.