How to get free McLaren Winning Spirit car skin in Free Fire easily

With the introduction of new events, players have an excellent opportunity to obtain free rewards in Free Fire. Recently, the developers revealed a calendar, which features the dates of the upcoming events in the game:

Celebrate Max Launch: 28 September – 10 September

Max the Fire: 30 September – 10 September

Claim Pre-registration Reward: 30 September – 10 September

Max Mission Exchange Reward: 30 September – 10 September

Free Car Skin: 2 October

Feed the Pet: 4 September – 10 September

Max Weekend: 9 September – 10 September

Login Now: 10 September

The revealed-recently event calendar (Image via Free Fire)

Garena has provided players with a preview of one of the events, Free Car Skin, where they have the opportunity to get the McLaren Winning Spirit car skin at no cost.

Disclaimer: The event is yet to begin, and users will only be able to obtain the car skin once it starts on 2 October.

Free Car Skin event = Free McLaren Winning Spirit car skin in Free Fire

Gamers need to play Free Fire for 100 minutes on 2 October to get the skin (Image via Free Fire)

As previously stated, the McLaren Winning Spirit is a part of the “Free Car Skin” event that begins on 2 October.

Players must bear in mind that the event will only be available for that day, and they must complete the goal of playing 100 minutes to receive the free skin. Once users complete the task, they will be eligible to claim it as a reward.

Here are the steps to follow on 2 October to claim the car skin once they have completed the mission:

Step 1: Gamers have to start Free Fire on their devices and head to the events section by clicking the “Calendar” icon.

Clicking this icon will take players to the events section in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, they need to tap on the “Max the Fire” tab and press the “Free Car Skin” option.

A claim button would be present next to the car skin (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next to the car skin, a claim button will display. By clicking on that, the reward will be redeemed.

