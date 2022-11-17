How to get free Navy Starsea Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena recently introduced events centered on FFWS 2022 on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. These events give players an opportunity to receive various unique rewards, such as the new Avron pet, skins, and a lot more.

The FFWS Card/Card Collection is one of the many events made available in the battle royale title as part of the recently introduced celebrations. It features an exclusive Navy Starsea Gloo Wall skin which gamers can easily acquire by completing the required task of collecting 12 different cards.

The specific cards will be available through the Dragon Awaken interface, and individuals must complete the milestone rewards to obtain them. Readers can find more information about the event below.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get free Navy Starsea Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX

The FFWS Card/Card Collection event started today, November 17, and will remain active in Free Fire MAX until December 1. As previously mentioned, gamers must gather 12 cards to get their hands on the exclusive Navy Starsea Gloo Wall skin.

Fundamentally, the cards are available through card boxes (FFWS League Deck Crate) that players can acquire by completing milestone rewards, for which they should accomplish missions in the Dragon Awaken interface.

Guide on the event present in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Dragon Awaken event's milestones will be completed after the fifth milestone reward is obtained; nevertheless, gamers must continue to carry out tasks to collect card boxes for the FFWS Card event.

Since a new card is guaranteed from a card box each time, gamers will need to acquire a total of 12 card boxes. Given that the event will run for two weeks, they will easily be able to meet the requirements.

How to claim free Navy Starsea Gloo Wall skin

Once you have managed to acquire all the cards, follow the steps below to claim the Navy Starsea Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, tap on the "Calendar" located on the right side to access the "FFWS 2022" section. Soon, several events will show up on the screen.

Click the "Go To" button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, out of the different events, you must select the "Card Collection" event and tap on the "Go To" button.

Claim the skin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The unique interface of the FFWS Card will show up on the screen, and you may then claim the Navy Starsea Gloo Wall skin.

After claiming it, you can equip the skin by visiting the "Weapons" section.

Other rewards you will receive

While completing the FFWS Card event, you will be able to obtain several milestone items from Dragon Awaken, such as the Arvon pet, its skin, and more. The various rewards you will end up receiving are listed below:

Milestone reward 1: Diamond Royale Voucher and FFWS League Deck Crate

Milestone reward 2: Sky of Stars (banner) and FFWS League Deck Crate

Milestone reward 3: Drachen Myth avatar and FFWS League Deck Crate

Milestone reward 4: Pet skin: Firemyth Arvon and FFWS League Deck Crate

Awakening/Milestone reward 5: Arvon pet and FFWS League Deck Crate

Accordingly, grinding for the FFWS Card event will give you access to the Gloo Wall skin and multiple other rewards.

Poll : 0 votes