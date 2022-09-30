How to get free 'No King of Me' music and Voucher in Free Fire MAX

There are generally two event series running in Free Fire MAX at any given point, with the Double Trouble underway after the release of the OB36 update. This has brought in multiple new events, with the latest one being Tatsuya’s Dash. This event has been introduced to encourage players to play the battle royale title with the newest Tatsuya character.

Basically, gamers have to play and win a given number of games with the newest character to complete the objective. The event, which kicked off today on the Indian server, will only remain open until 1 October 2022, so users must be quick to collect its rewards.

Read through for a detailed guide on the Tatsuya’s Dash event in Free Fire MAX.

Players can get 'No King of Me' music and a Voucher from the new Free Fire MAX event

The latest Free Fire MAX event provides three different rewards, all of which can be attained after achieving the necessary amount of games played or Booyahs claimed. The list of missions and the corresponding rewards are as follows:

The new event and its requirements in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Play 5 matches using the Tatsuya character to get free 200x Universal Fragments

Play 10 matches using the Tatsuya character to get a free 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry by 31 October 2022)

Booyah 5 times using the Tatsuya character to get free 'No King of Me' music

Since the first two objectives are cumulative, you only need to play 10 matches with the new character to receive the first two items on this list.

To get the music, you will need to get five victories, irrespective of the game mode. Since there are no particular restrictions set for the mode, it is best to try completing this in the Clash Squad mode.

Steps to complete missions and get rewards

You may follow the guide given below to acquire all the rewards mentioned earlier:

Step 1: First, collect the Tatsuya character trial from the Try Tatsuya Now event in the battle royale title. Subsequently, complete the set of tasks as mentioned earlier.

Users need Tatsuya character to complete the missions (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, access the event area of the game once again and click on the Double Trouble tab.

Step 3: Select Tatsuya’s Dash event tab and click the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

After collecting the music, you may equip it through the music section of the vault.

Other upcoming Free Fire MAX events for the Indian server

The exclusive pan skins (Image via Garena)

Garena has also revealed multiple other upcoming events, including a Login and a Play and Win event. The former offers players with a free Pan – Nutty Quirk upon signing in on 2 October 2022. The latter requires gamers to play the battle royale title for a particular duration of time to win certain rewards. The milestones and rewards are as follows:

Play for 50 minutes to get free Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Play for 100 minutes to get free Pet skin: Purple Zasil

Play for 150 minutes to get free Double Trouble Green Crate

This latest event is likely to keep the entire community busy for the upcoming weekend.

