How to get free outfits in Free Fire MAX this week

Players get several chances to grab rewards in Free Fire MAX, but they aren't usually free. They are often required to pay diamonds to procure prizes from Luck Royale-like events. However, on numerous occasions, Garena brings events featuring free rewards in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Currently, the Halloween-themed Spookventure series is active in Garena Free Fire MAX, which has brought ample amount of rewards for f2p users. One of the ongoing events, Spooky Treasures, offers free prizes, including the famous Cunning Witch Bundle, which is redeemable in the game with 50 Puzzle Keys.

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to get Cunning Witch Bundle for this week

Cunning Witch Bundle is available for free in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, the Cunning Witch Bundle is a part of the Spooky Treasures event, and like every other available reward, it is also redeemable. Players are only required to grab Puzzle Keys from the in-game matches and use them to exchange with the desired prize from the event page.

Players can get as many as 75 Puzzle Keys, which bosses occasionally drop during a Battle Royale match. Similarly, in Zombie Invasion mode, one can claim 75 Puzzle Keys from bosses, while zombies drop just one. Additionally, Aftermatch Drop offers one key every time (limit: 10 keys).

A step-by-step guide to getting a free costume bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

You can collect Puzzle Keys in the game and exchange them with Cunning Witch Bundle (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can grab a free costume bundle (Cunning Witch Bundle) this week in the game:

Step 1: You must open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (only for Android emulator users).

Step 2: You must use the login method you are already using (social media platform or guest login).

However, if you are using the guest method, it is advisable to bind your account to your preferred platform to save in-game progress online. A guest account is always at risk of loss of data upon uninstallation.

Start playing different game modes to collect more than enough Puzzle Keys (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the lobby, you can open the game modes and choose between Battle Royale, Lone Wolf, or Zombie Invasion to start collecting the Puzzle Keys.

It is crucial to note that Aftermatch Drop Puzzle Keys only apply to Battle Royale and Lone Wolf matches. However, Puzzle Keys from bosses are available in Zombie Invasion and Battle Royale modes.

Step 4: Once you have collected enough Puzzle keys (50) for the Cunning Witch Bundle, you can return to the lobby.

Step 5: Use the calendar icon to open the events section and choose Spooky Treasures under Spookventure.

Step 6: You can spot the Cunning Witch Bundle and use the exchange button to redeem the reward.

Once you have received the rewards, you can find the same in Free Fire MAX's vault. However, if you still haven't gathered enough Puzzle Keys, ensure to grab them before the end of October 5, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes