How to get free P90 Riverdust Splasher and Grenade Tiger’s Attack in Free Fire MAX

Today is the peak day of the Light Fest celebrations, and the sheer volume of events available in Free Fire MAX has overwhelmed gamers. As part of the celebrations, Garena has launched several four-hour missions in the battle royale title, where players have to accomplish the given objective in that time period to receive rewards.

These missions are valid only on 24 October 2022 and feature exciting cosmetics as rewards, including a gun skin, avatar, banner, and more. On the other hand, missions range from playing games with friends, eliminating a specific number of enemies, achieving a few victories, and more.

Read through for a detailed guide to the latest missions in Free Fire MAX.

4-hour missions provide free attractive rewards in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX features a total of four such 4-hour missions, each providing two attractive rewards for meeting the given requirements. These will be activated one after another and, as suggested by the name, will only remain active for 4 hours.

Hence, you must hurry to meet the requirements to add attractive rewards to your collection. Each of the four missions, their corresponding missions, and the rewards are as follows:

4-hour mission 1: Kill (8 AM – 12 PM)

The first mission offers Incubato and avatar (Image via Garena)

Kill enemies three times – Get a free Golden Tiger avatar and Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

4-hour mission 2: Play (12 PM – 4 PM)

The second one provides a free gun skin (Image via Garena)

Play 1 match with friends – Get a free P90 Riverdust Splasher and Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

4-hour mission 3: Booyah (4 PM – 8 PM)

A free grenade is available in the mission 3 (Image via Garena)

Achieve Booyah 1 time – Get a free Grenade Tiger’s Attack and Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

4-hour mission 4: Damage (8 PM – 12 AM)

You must deal damage to win a banner and voucher (Image via Garena)

Deal 1000 damage – Get a free Flaming Beast banner and Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

You should not miss out on these individual missions as they are not very difficult and can be completed with minimal effort.

Steps to collect rewards from the ongoing Free Fire MAX event

You may follow the instructions in the following section to get an Incubator voucher, banner, avatar, gun skin, and more rewards in the Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and complete the requirements depending on the mission that is currently live in the battle royale title.

Step 2: After fulfilling the threshold, you must manually collect the rewards. Select the calendar option from the menu on the right.

Select the corresponding missions (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, select the Light Fest tab and access the corresponding mission tab by clicking on the menu on the left.

Step 4: Finally, click on the button on the right side of the rewards to collect them.

You will have to use the Incubator vouchers before 30 November 2022, as they will expire after that date. The other rewards offered in this event are also valuable, as permanent gun skins and grenade skins generally cost anywhere from a few hundred to a thousand diamonds.

