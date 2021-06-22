How to get free Pan skin with killfeed message effect in Free Fire

Events have become a primary source for players to obtain various items in Free Fire at no cost. The game is regularly updated with new events by the developers, and presently, events related to Rampage 3.0 are running in the battle royale title.

One of these is called “Earthshaker Stomp (Free),” which offers users an opportunity to receive a pan skin with a killfeed effect free.

Note: This pan skin will only become obtainable to players when the event commences in-game.

Obtaining free Pan skin in Free Fire from Rampage 3.0 event

This new event provides players with a pan skin for getting three Booyahs (Image via Free Fire)

The “Earthshaker Stomp (Free)” event is yet to begin and will be making its way to the game on June 26th. It will last one day, and during that period, players will need to attain three Booyahs.

Upon completing this criterion, users can follow these steps to claim the Pan skin on June 26th:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, players are required to tap on the “Calendar” icon on the right side, as shown in the given picture:

Players will have to tap on the “Calendar” icon

Step 2: Next, they must navigate through the “Rampage 3.0” tab and click on the “Earthshaker Stomp (Free)” tab.

Step 3: Users will see a “Claim” button, and after tapping on that, they receive the skin.

Equipping the pan skin

1) On the game’s lobby screen, users need to tap on the “Weapons” tab located on the left side.

Users would need to click on the “Weapons” tab

2) They may tap on the “Melee” section and select the respective skin.

3) Finally, players have to select the “Equip” option.

