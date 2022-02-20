How to get free Party Animal and Booyah Weapon Loot Crate in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX is packed with activities, with the Squad Beatz event now in progress. Since the completion of the peak day, not many events have been incorporated into the game. However, a handful of these which provide a wide array of items are starting today.

BR-Ranked Season 26 kicked off on 18 February 2022, and developers have incorporated multiple events around it. One of these includes the new 'BR Climb Up' event, which has several missions like playing a few games and as well as attaining a win.

Get free rewards from the 'BR Climb Up' event in Free Fire MAX

BR Climb Up is the name of the new event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

BR Climb Up is a new event to be incorporated into Free Fire MAX and provides multiple rewards, including gun crates, universal fragments and other items. Even though the season started a few days ago, the event began today and will still be available for users to claim rewards until 27 February 2022.

The missions in the event and the corresponding rewards are as follows:

Play 1 BR Rank match to get 100x Gold and Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 3 BR Rank match to get 50x Universal Fragment

Reach top 3 in BR Rank match one time to get 1x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Achieve 1 Booyah in BR Rank match to get 1x Booyah Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to collect the rewards

Gamers can follow these instructions to collect the rewards quickly after accomplishing the given tasks:

Step 1: Players can access the event section by clicking on the calendar option and navigating through the tab to select the 'BR Climb Up' mission.

Step 2: Next, users may press the claim button beside a particular reward to receive them.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can open the given loot crates from the vault section to get the gun skin. Players should note that they may be temporary or permanent.

Free Fire users should never miss out on loot crates as they will always obtain a gun skin, although for a limited duration, but which would otherwise cost a decent number of diamonds.

