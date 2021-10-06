5 tips for beginners to win more matches in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX, an upgraded version of the original game, is creating waves in the mobile battle royale community. While the visuals have changed, the goal remains the same - survive until the end and secure a Booyah.

While a lot of seasoned players have mastered this aspect, newcomers and beginners to the game may need some help perfecting it. It can certainly be hard at first, but by following and implementing a few tips, winning matches in-game will be a breeze.

Top 5 tips for new players to secure wins in Free Fire MAX

5) Play with an experienced player when possible

One of the best ways to not only win more matches in Free Fire MAX but also learn the game better is by playing with seasoned players. Learning from someone who already knows the game well is the fastest way to get better.

Experienced players can help beginners understand the basics of the game, alongside mechanics, how to use character abilities, and a bunch of other in-game nitty gritties.

4) Practice ADS and rotating

Unlike other battle royale games, Free Fire MAX does not penalize players who enjoy running and gunning in hip fire mode. Although this is a viable option to shoot at opponents, accuracy will decrease with range, and a lot of ammunition will be wasted.

Beginners should know how to aim down sight for accurate shots. This will not only help conserve ammunition, but will also do more damage to the enemy player. In conjunction with being able to ADS, players should also practice how to rotate during the match.

This is an easy skill to master, and anyone can do it with a bit of practice. Unlike aiming, which requires a lot of hours of practice to get better, mastering how to rotate just needs players to be critical thinkers.

3) Try to maintain max HP and EP

In order to win more matches in Free Fire MAX, players should try to keep their HP and EP full at all times. Medkits are easy to come by in-game, so healing up should be a top priority.

While using medkits to heal is active healing, players can also heal passively with the help of EP. There are three ways to generate EP in-game. The first two methods can be done using mushrooms and bonfires, while the third option will require a character like K that can generate their own EP.

Keeping EP full at all times will help players by regenerating their HP slowly over time. This is a great method to conserve medkits, and passively heal without having to worry.

2) Master the gloo wall

Be it a fight or having to cross open ground under fire, gloo walls are a life saver in Free Fire MAX. Being able to master this tactical item is of the utmost importance in-game.

However, a lot of players bypass mastering this item, and while that is okay for casual gameplay to an extent, in order to play in ranked mode this item must be learnt. Fast gloo wall, and 360° gloo wall, are just a few of the tricks that can be learned.

1) Play it safe

As a solo beginner player, the best way to win more matches in Free Fire MAX is by playing it safe. The objective of the match is not to get the maximum number of eliminations, but to try and survive till the end.

This is a great way for beginners to understand the game on their own. Albeit progress will be slow, but learning to survive by playing it safe is a very important aspect in-game.

