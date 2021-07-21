How to get free permanent gun skins in Free Fire this week

Gun skins are crucial components of Garena Free Fire since some have boosted statistics, helping players better their foes. A majority of these items can be acquired by opening weapon loot crates purchased with diamonds. Additionally, they can receive these skins through events.

The developers of the game recently announced that the Jai character would be removed from the in-game store. As a result, several events have been added celebrating his farewell, one of which offers a free skin.

Note: The event mentioned in this article is yet to start, and players will be eligible to get the gun skin once it starts on July 24th.

A step-by-step guide on how to get free permanent gun skin in Free Fire

In the “Jai’s Party” event, games can choose one out of the four available skins. On July 24th, they will have to play five games using the Jai character to get a “Golden Crosshair.”

Later, they can utilize this Golden Crosshair to redeem any one of the skins, including:

1) AK47 – Justice Fighter

2) AWM – Justice Fighter

3) M60 – Justice Fighter

4) UMP – Justice Fighter

Therefore, all that users need to do is play five matches using Jai and then claim the skin of their choice.

The trial can be claimed by the players (Image via Free Fire)

A seven-day trial of the character has been provided to players. They can claim it from the “Login Reward” tab under the “Jai’s Farewell” event section.

Steps for redemption

You can follow these steps on July 24th to claim any one of the available gun skins:

Step 1: You need to click on the “Calendar” icon after opening Free Fire.

You need to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Tap on the “Jai’s Party” tab and claim the Golden Crosshair token once you have played five matches with the character.

Choose any one of the skins (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, press the “Exchange” section and tap on the “Claim” option beside the desired gun skin.

They can then be equipped from the “Weapons” tab.

