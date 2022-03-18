How to get free Prismatic Warrior bundle and Switching Steps emote in Free Fire MAX this week

This year’s Holi celebrations in the Indian server of Free Fire MAX have spawned a variety of content for users to enjoy. They effectively give individuals a brilliant opportunity to get their hands on a wide array of themed items for free.

The Prismatic Warrior bundle and the Switching Steps emote are two freebies that have piqued the interest of many players, and both are available as part of two separate ongoing events. It’s simple for gamers to receive them upon completing the particular objectives set by the developers.

Details about obtaining Prismatic Warrior bundle and Switching Steps emote in Free Fire MAX

Prismatic Warrior bundle

The Prismatic Warrior bundle is a part of the Snakes & Ladders event which commenced on 14 March. It will be accessible to players until 20 March in Free Fire MAX, and users essentially have to collect ‘Holi’ tokens as part of the after-match drops.

Later, the same tokens can be exchanged for dice and used to play the particular mini-game (Snakes & Ladders). To acquire the Prismatic Warrior Bundle, they will have to reach the end spot, i.e., 64.

The event is pretty simple to complete but could require the users to have a little luck.

Switching Steps emote

The Switching Steps can be acquired via the ‘Gather Balloons, Make a Splash’ event that has been going on since 9 March. It demands gamers to obtain a particular number of balloons to redeem the rewards.

Here are the specifics that gamers will need to match for the Switching Steps emote in Free Fire MAX:

30 Red Balloons

20 Orange Balloons

30 Blue Balloons

Apart from that, there are numerous other items accessible in the same event:

Holi Swagger Jeep: 30 Red Balloons + 10 Orange Balloons + 20 Blue Balloons Random Loadout Crate: 3 Blue Balloons Captain Bubbles M60 Crate: 5 Red Balloons + 5 Orange Balloons + 5 Blue Balloons Great Plunder Groza Crate: 5 Red Balloons + 5 Orange Balloons + 5 Blue Balloons Hysteria SKS Crate: 5 Red Balloons + 5 Orange Balloons + 5 Blue Balloons Diamond Royale Voucher: 5 Red Balloons + 2 Orange Balloons + 3 Blue Balloons Weapon Royale Voucher: 5 Red Balloons + 5 Blue Balloons Incubator Voucher: 5 Orange Balloons + 5 Blue Balloons Pet Food: 5 Red Balloons

Additionally, the users shouldn’t miss out on the particular login reward the developers will provide tomorrow, i.e., 19 March.

Edited by Srijan Sen