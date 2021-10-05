How to get free rewards in Free Fire from new Supply Chest everyday?

There are tons of items to choose from in Free Fire, including outfits, weapons, characters, and pets. Players always vie to obtain as many of these as possible, as they have become a center of attraction. The cost of diamonds is a hindrance that is always present when trying to acquire new cosmetics.
Garena recently added a new feature called Supply Chest Hideout, where players will be able to attain free rewards just by signing in daily. Furthermore, the chest resets at 11.30 am and 11.30 pm daily, so there is a chance of getting more items. Any items that players receive will be credited directly to their vaults.
Steps to collect rewards from the new daily Supply Chest in Free Fire
Here's a guide that players must follow if they wish to acquire free rewards at random from the new Supply Chest daily in Free Fire.
Step 1: First, players should open Free Fire and then visit the event’s section by tapping the calendar icon.
Step 2: Next, players need to tap on the Hideout tab and select supply chest.
Step 3: Users should hit on the 'Go To' button in order to visit the Hideout interface.
Step 4: They will have to sign in with one of the options used to bind to their Free Fire ID. The available ones include Facebook, Apple ID, Google, VK, Twitter, and Huawei ID.
Step 5: After signing in, users will be able to claim a free gift box from the supply chest daily.
Supply Chest rewards
Here is a list of items that users may obtain from the Supply Chest at random.
- Bumblebee Gun Box
- Skyline Gun Box
- Titanium Gun Box
- Pharaoh Gun Box
- Flaming Wolf Gun Box
- Digital Invasion Gun Box
- Imperial Rome Gun Box
- Red Samurai Gun Box
- Shark Attack Gun Box
- Booyah Gun Box
- Pink Devil Gun Box
- AI Gun Box
- Deadly Bat Gun Box
- Demolitionist Gun Box
- Biker Gun Box
- Urban Rager Gun Box
- Graffiti Gun Box
- Kpop Stardom Gun Box
- Victory Wings Gun Box
- Game Streamer Gun Box
- Private Eye Gun Box
- Master of Minds Gun Box
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Universal Fragment
- Pet Food
- Bounty Token
- Scan
- Resupply Map
- Bonfire
- Bonfire FF Token
- Summon Airdrop
The Supply Chest rewards are based on luck, and players will receive the items at random.
