×
Create
Notifications

How to get free rewards in Free Fire from new Supply Chest everyday?

Users can get various items from the supply chest in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Users can get various items from the supply chest in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 05, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Feature

There are tons of items to choose from in Free Fire, including outfits, weapons, characters, and pets. Players always vie to obtain as many of these as possible, as they have become a center of attraction. The cost of diamonds is a hindrance that is always present when trying to acquire new cosmetics.

Garena recently added a new feature called Supply Chest Hideout, where players will be able to attain free rewards just by signing in daily. Furthermore, the chest resets at 11.30 am and 11.30 pm daily, so there is a chance of getting more items. Any items that players receive will be credited directly to their vaults.

Steps to collect rewards from the new daily Supply Chest in Free Fire

Here's a guide that players must follow if they wish to acquire free rewards at random from the new Supply Chest daily in Free Fire.

Step 1: First, players should open Free Fire and then visit the event’s section by tapping the calendar icon.

Step 2: Next, players need to tap on the Hideout tab and select supply chest.

Tap on Go To button (Image via Free Fire)
Tap on Go To button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users should hit on the 'Go To' button in order to visit the Hideout interface.

Players need to sign in from their accounts to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)
Players need to sign in from their accounts to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They will have to sign in with one of the options used to bind to their Free Fire ID. The available ones include Facebook, Apple ID, Google, VK, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

Step 5: After signing in, users will be able to claim a free gift box from the supply chest daily.

Supply Chest rewards

The rewards of the supply chest (Image via Free Fire)
The rewards of the supply chest (Image via Free Fire)

Here is a list of items that users may obtain from the Supply Chest at random.

Also Read

  • Bumblebee Gun Box
  • Skyline Gun Box
  • Titanium Gun Box
  • Pharaoh Gun Box
  • Flaming Wolf Gun Box
  • Digital Invasion Gun Box
  • Imperial Rome Gun Box
  • Red Samurai Gun Box
  • Shark Attack Gun Box
  • Booyah Gun Box
  • Pink Devil Gun Box
  • AI Gun Box
  • Deadly Bat Gun Box
  • Demolitionist Gun Box
  • Biker Gun Box
  • Urban Rager Gun Box
  • Graffiti Gun Box
  • Kpop Stardom Gun Box
  • Victory Wings Gun Box
  • Game Streamer Gun Box
  • Private Eye Gun Box
  • Master of Minds Gun Box
  • Gold Royale Voucher
  • Universal Fragment
  • Pet Food
  • Bounty Token
  • Scan
  • Resupply Map
  • Bonfire
  • Bonfire FF Token
  • Summon Airdrop

The Supply Chest rewards are based on luck, and players will receive the items at random.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी