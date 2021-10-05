How to get free rewards in Free Fire from new Supply Chest everyday?

There are tons of items to choose from in Free Fire, including outfits, weapons, characters, and pets. Players always vie to obtain as many of these as possible, as they have become a center of attraction. The cost of diamonds is a hindrance that is always present when trying to acquire new cosmetics.

Garena recently added a new feature called Supply Chest Hideout, where players will be able to attain free rewards just by signing in daily. Furthermore, the chest resets at 11.30 am and 11.30 pm daily, so there is a chance of getting more items. Any items that players receive will be credited directly to their vaults.

Steps to collect rewards from the new daily Supply Chest in Free Fire

Here's a guide that players must follow if they wish to acquire free rewards at random from the new Supply Chest daily in Free Fire.

Step 1: First, players should open Free Fire and then visit the event’s section by tapping the calendar icon.

Step 2: Next, players need to tap on the Hideout tab and select supply chest.

Tap on Go To button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users should hit on the 'Go To' button in order to visit the Hideout interface.

Players need to sign in from their accounts to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They will have to sign in with one of the options used to bind to their Free Fire ID. The available ones include Facebook, Apple ID, Google, VK, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

Step 5: After signing in, users will be able to claim a free gift box from the supply chest daily.

Supply Chest rewards

The rewards of the supply chest (Image via Free Fire)

Here is a list of items that users may obtain from the Supply Chest at random.

Bumblebee Gun Box

Skyline Gun Box

Titanium Gun Box

Pharaoh Gun Box

Flaming Wolf Gun Box

Digital Invasion Gun Box

Imperial Rome Gun Box

Red Samurai Gun Box

Shark Attack Gun Box

Booyah Gun Box

Pink Devil Gun Box

AI Gun Box

Deadly Bat Gun Box

Demolitionist Gun Box

Biker Gun Box

Urban Rager Gun Box

Graffiti Gun Box

Kpop Stardom Gun Box

Victory Wings Gun Box

Game Streamer Gun Box

Private Eye Gun Box

Master of Minds Gun Box

Gold Royale Voucher

Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Bounty Token

Scan

Resupply Map

Bonfire

Bonfire FF Token

Summon Airdrop

The Supply Chest rewards are based on luck, and players will receive the items at random.

