How to get free Roaring Knight Bundle in Free Fire MAX

For the past several days, the spotlight has been on the Light Fest in Free Fire MAX, with many interesting free rewards captivating players. If gamers believe that there is nothing more to it, they could not be more mistaken, as developers have prepared even more exciting events and rewards.

Fight the Darkness is a brand new event that commenced today on the Indian server. It features the Roaring Knight Bundle as the grand prize, which players can earn free of cost. The event kicked off early today, and players will have a few weeks to obtain all of its rewards.

Here’s a detailed guide to obtaining the Roaring Knight Bundle in Free Fire MAX.

Roaring Knight Bundle is now available in Free Fire MAX

Fight the Darkness is a unique web event in Free Fire MAX, where you first collect Golden Tiger Tokens after the match drops and then use the tokens to throw punches at the opponents and defeat them.

The aftermatch drop guide in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

You can receive up to 1 Golden Tiger Token per match, with a maximum limit on the items set at 10 between October 14-23 and October 25-28. However, on October 24, there is no such limit, and you will receive a double item drop from every match.

Subsequently, these tokens can be used to throw punches. The available options are as follows:

Hammer Fist: 10 – 25 damage (1 Golden Tiger Token)

Flaring Fist: 10 – 70 damage (2 Golden Tiger Tokens)

Frenzy Claws: 10 – 120 damage (3 Golden Tiger Tokens)

The event rules for the Fight the Darkness event (Image via Garena)

You will receive rewards after defeating opponents. There are a total of five opponents, each of which will offer an attractive reward. The specifics of this event are given below:

Defeat Skull Punker to get a free Futuristic (SCAR + MP40) Weapon Loot Cate

Defeat Evil Slayer to get a free 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30)

Defeat Golden Clown to get a free Blood Gold (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Defeat Masked Warlord to get a free Predator in the Sky parachute

Defeat Dark Destroyer to get a free Roaring Knight Bundle

You can follow the instructions in the following section to get the bundle for free:

Step 1: Play the battle royale title to earn Golden Tiger Tokens as match drops.

Fight the Darkness event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Access the special Fight the Darkness event interface in Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: Use the previously earned tokens to throw punches and inflict damage on the opponent.

Defeat the last opponent to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once an opponent is defeated, you will receive a particular milestone reward. This item will be sent directly to your vault within 10 minutes.

Once you have defeated the fifth and final opponent, you will receive the exclusive Roaring Knight Bundle for free.

Players should never miss out on any event offering free outfits, as these are only occasionally introduced into the game. Furthermore, users only have to play the battle royale title long enough to get the tokens necessary to throw punches and obtain the rewards, which should not be a very difficult task.

Poll : 0 votes