How to get the free Roaring Wheels Monster Truck in Free Fire MAX

The Light Fest celebrations have been taking place for over a week on the Free Fire MAX India server. This has allowed players to obtain a wide range of free items.

A new event titled 'Free Monster Truck' has commenced today (14 October), and it requires players to log in daily to be eligible for rewards.

As suggested by the event's name, users will be able to receive a free Monster Truck skin named 'Roaring Wheels.' In addition to the skin, numerous other prizes are available, including weapon loot crates and vouchers.

An in-depth guide about the event has been provided below.

Free Fire MAX: Guide on how to get Roaring Wheels Monster Truck skin for free

The Free Monster Truck event kicked off on 14 October and will continue until 21 October. Users who log in on each of the event's running days will have the opportunity to acquire the following rewards:

Login 1 Day: 1x Pet Food

Login 2 Days: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Login 3 Days: 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Login 4 Days: 1x Random Loadout Loot Crate

Login 5 Days: 1x Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Login 6 Days: Monster Truck – Roaring Wheels

Login 7 Days: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Login 8 Days: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Unlike other events in Free Fire MAX, players do not have to complete any additional tasks and will be able to directly claim the different offered items upon logging into the game. Hence, they should not miss out on this opportunity to get the free skin and other rewards.

How to claim free rewards from the event

To claim the rewards from the 'Free Monster Truck' event, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your device and then navigate to the 'Light Fest' section by clicking on the icon in the lobby as seen below:

Click on this icon to visit the 'Light Fest' section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Different events will be displayed on your screen, and you should select the 'Free Monster Truck' tab.

Claim the free rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The various rewards will appear, and you can press the 'Claim' button next to each to obtain them.

You will be able to claim the Monster Truck skin if you log into the game every day from now until 19 October.

Other events in Free Fire MAX

Several other events are currently taking place in the game:

1) Play with Friends

Players can get 10x Magic Cube Fragments (Image via Garena)

In this event, players have to play three matches with their friends in Free Fire MAX. After completing this particular mission, they can claim 10x Magic Cube Fragments. These fragments can later be used to redeem the Magic Cube.

2) Gather the Light (Phase 2)

Phase 2 has begun (Image via Garena)

Phase 2 of Gather the Light has finally been made available in Free Fire MAX. Accordingly, players can now exchange their Light Tokens for a free Costume Bundle and Emote. The former will cost them 249 tokens, while the latter will only set them back 149 tokens.

3) Fight the Darkness

Fight the Darkness event (Image via Garena)

Fight the Darkness will offer players Golden Tiger Tokens through aftermatch drops. Once they obtain the token, they can use it to fight the opponents available in the event by throwing different punches. There are a total of five foes, and the rare Roaring Knight Bundle is the grand prize offered upon defeating the fifth opponent.

