How to get free room card in Garena Free Fire this week (29 Dec - 4 Jan)

Free Fire is all set to offer exciting deals to its players via the New Age event that commenced on 17 December 2021. The event will continue till 9 January 2022.

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



🎁 Unique sky wing skin

🎁 Comes with a special arrival animation "Goodies Times"



Spin now for a chance to win this sky wing bundle!



#FreeFire #Booyah At long last, the wait is over. The Winterland Sledge makes its appearance in the Faded Wheel today!🎁 Unique sky wing skin🎁 Comes with a special arrival animation "Goodies Times"Spin now for a chance to win this sky wing bundle! #FreeFire NewAge #NewAge At long last, the wait is over. The Winterland Sledge makes its appearance in the Faded Wheel today!🎁 Unique sky wing skin🎁 Comes with a special arrival animation "Goodies Times"Spin now for a chance to win this sky wing bundle!#FreeFire #FreeFireNewAge #NewAge #Booyah https://t.co/F1oMwe83Aa

From a new map to a free Room Card, players have a lot of in-game items that they can own. Using the Room Card, Free Fire gamers will be able to host a private match with their friends.

Free Fire Room Card via New Age event

Room Card is very desirable in Free Fire, and most of the time it has to be purchased using diamonds (in-game currency). However, certain rare events allow players to obtain Room Cards for free.

The latest event in Free Fire, New Age, will allow players to acquire a Room Card free of cost. The method of obtaining it is very simple as players simply have to log in.

The Countdown to New Age event offers various log-in rewards that Free Fire gamers can obtain and a Room Card is one of them. These are the other items that players can gain via logging into the battle royale title:

Day 1 – 2 Royale Gold Vouchers

Day 2 – 5 New Age Coins

Day 3 – Room Card

Day 4 – Frozen Torch Skyboard

Day 5 – 3 Resupply Maps

Day 6 – 300 Universal Fragments

Day 7 – 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers and 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers

Free Room Card that players can claim by logging in (Image via Free Fire)

The Countdown to New Age login event will commence on 29 December 2021 and will go on till 4 January 2022, and hence the rewards will be distributed over the course of seven days. Mobile gamers can claim a Room Card by logging in on the third day, ie. 31 December 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once they log in, they will have to head over to the New Age section, tap on Countdown to New Age, and then press the Claim button that will appear right next to the reward. That way, players can stock up on the items offered and subsequently use it whenever they want.

Edited by Saman