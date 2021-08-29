How to get free skin reward today in Garena Free Fire

Players need diamonds to purchase items like skins, costumes, and other cosmetics in Free Fire. However, they are not free. As a result, players search for alternative methods that they can utilize to get their hands on rewards at no cost. Events have emerged as one of the most viable options for such users.

Tons of events have been incorporated into Free Fire to celebrate the game's 4th anniversary, and a variety of free rewards have been made accessible. Here's a list of the free skins that users can attain presently.

A guide on obtaining free skins in Garena Free Fire

Monster Truck - Thrash Metallic

Monster Truck - Thrash Metallic can be obtained by receiving 10 Booyahs(Image via Free Fire)

The event to attain the Monster Truck - Thrash Metallic commenced on 28 August and will end on 5 September. During this, the players would have to achieve a given number of Booyahs to get the rewards. Here are the exact specifics that the users would have to match:

5 Booyahs - 2x Pet Rumble Room Card (1 Match)

10 Booyahs - Monster Truck - Thrash Metallic

20 Booyahs - 2x Pet Rumble Room Card (1 Match

To complete this quickly, players are recommended to play Clash Squad matches as it is less challenging to get Booyahs in this mode.

Thrash Goth Loot Box and Gloo Wall- Thrash Metallic

In the new top-up event, players will have to purchase a given number of diamonds to attain the rewards:

Top up 100 diamonds - Thrash Goth Loot Box

Top up 500 diamonds - Gloo Wall– Thrash Metallic

This will last until 1 September.

Here are the steps on how the players can top up diamonds for this event:

Step 1: Players should open Garena Free Fire on their device and tap the "Diamond" icon:

Clicking on this icon will take the players to the in-game top up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Then, they must select the top-up option and complete the transaction using any one of the methods.

Select the required number of diamonds and then complete the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Diamonds will then be added to the Free Fire account, and users can subsequently claim the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen