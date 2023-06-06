How to get free Spider-Verse Backpack in Free Fire MAX

The second Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration event has started on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The new Booyah for Backpack event allows the players to obtain a free specially designed "Spider-Verse" Backpack alongside multiple other items. The event name pretty much gives it all, and you have to obtain a certain number of victories within the battle royale title to get the freebies.

More details about the event and the procedure to claim the rewards in provided in the following sections.

New Spider-Verse Backpack available in Free Fire MAX for free

The new Booyah for Backpack event was integrated into Free Fire MAX Indian server on June 6, 2023. It will be available until June 12, 2023, at 3:59 am IST (GMT +5:30). All you have to do is win a particular number of games to become eligible for the backpack, gun crate, and a loadout item.

Here are the requirements of the new event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Booyah requirements and their corresponding rewards are outlined below:

Booyah 10 times to get a free Supply Crate

Booyah 15 times to get a free Shark Attack Weapon, Loot Crate

Booyah 20 times to get a free Spider-Verse Backpack

You do not need to fret over these requirements since these are not separate from one another. As a result, every victory will be counted towards all three rewards, implying that 20 Booyahs are sufficient to receive the items.

Moreover, the developers have not set any specific restrictions on the mode. As a result, you may play Clash Squad or Battle Royale to get the required number of Booyahs.

Steps to receive a free Spider-Verse Backpack in Free Fire MAX

The steps to collect the Spider-Verse Backpack in the game are as follows:

Step 1: Open your Free Fire MAX account and play the preferred game modes to accumulate the required victories.

You may track your progress through the event interface. Once you have attained Booyah 20 times, you will become eligible for all the rewards. You will have to claim them manually.

Step 2: Open the event section from the menu on the left side and select the Spider-Verse section.

Select Booyah for the Backpack option from the event list (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select Booyah for Backpack from the list of available options.

Step 4: Click the claim button on the right side of the rewards to obtain them.

The gun crates can be opened through the vault section anytime, while the backpack is permanently yours to keep. Given that the event's requirements are minimalistic, you are advised not to miss out on this opportunity to get a cosmetic which is part of the collaboration.

