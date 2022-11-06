How to get free Street Eats Pan and Corn Dagger in Free Fire MAX

One of the most critical ways gamers acquire free rewards in Free Fire MAX is by participating in various events. Much to the delight of the players, the Booyah Day celebrations have recently begun on the Indian server, and as a result, several brand-new events have been introduced.

The BR & CS Ranked Mission is among the latest events, and it allows users to acquire four unique items. Pan - Street Eats and Corn Dagger are two of the event’s major highlights, and interested fans must complete the missions to receive them.

A detailed guide on the event has been provided below.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get free skins from BR & CS Ranked Mission

The BR & CS Ranked Mission event has started in Free Fire MAX today and will run until November 8. As the name suggests, gamers must complete missions in the ranked modes to get their hands on the available items, including the Pan - Street Eats and Corn Dagger.

The following is a list of the requirements that they can fulfill to obtain the various rewards available in the event:

Kill 10 enemies in CS-Ranked: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (expires 31 December 2022)

Kill 30 enemies in CS-Ranked: Pan - Street Eats

Kill 10 enemies in BR-Ranked: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (expires 31 December 2022)

Kill 30 enemies in BR-Ranked: Corn Dagger

Considering that the event will run for three days, individuals can easily meet the different criteria. It will take them a few hours but wouldn’t require much effort on their part. Also, completing the event will be more straightforward for gamers who are at lower ranks.

How to claim the rewards from BR & CS Ranked Mission

Once the missions have been completed, follow the steps mentioned below to claim the different rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX, tap on the Calendar icon on the right side of the game’s main lobby screen. This will take you to the Booyah Day section.

You may tap on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Several events will soon appear on your screen, and you should then select the BR & CS Ranked Mission event.

You may finally click on the Claim button beside the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon heading to this particular event, the rewards will emerge. You may finally click on the Claim button to receive the items in the battle royale title.

List of events that will provide free rewards

The events will be running for a while (Image via Garena)

Here are the dates for the various events that have begun or will begin as part of the Booyah Day celebrations in Free Fire MAX:

Your Potential Missions (3 November – 14 November)

Friend Leaderboard (3 November – 14 November)

Login 5 Days (3 November – 7 November)

Travel Mission (3 November – 5 November)

Booyah Leaderboard 1 (5 November – 6 November)

Elimination Missions (6 November – 8 November)

Daily Missions (8 November – 13 November)

Damage Mission (9 November – 11 November)

Play Coin Clash (11 November – 15 November)

Booyah Leaderboard 2 (12 November – 13 November)

Play With Friends (12 November – 14 November)

Hence, users looking to get their hands on free rewards can participate in all these to get a range of different in-game items.

