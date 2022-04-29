How to get free Timbered Charmer Galaxy bundle in Free Fire Ramadan event this week

Ramadan 2022 has brought several rewards and events in Garena Free Fire. There is still more than a week or two left before the culmination of Ramadan-themed events as developers have focused on introducing more in the coming days alongside new rewards.

The Stamp Collection is an ongoing Ramadan event in Garena Free Fire that grants users a free Timbered Charmer Galaxy costume bundle. Players will need to collect unique stamps by spinning to claim the free character bundle in Free Fire's Ramadan-themed event.

Readers should not skip the following section if they want to know the complete details about the Stamp Collection event and the Timbered Charmer Galaxy bundle.

Stamp Collection event: How to claim free Timbered Charmer Galaxy bundle in Free Fire

The Stamp Collection event (Image via Garena)

Users can look at the event by opening the event section and accessing the Stamp Collection tab in Ramadan 2022 events. The event started on 26 April and will conclude on 8 May. Thus, players have around nine to 10 days till the event ends.

The Ramadan event features nine unique stamps that players can collect to claim the bundle for free. Eight of these stamps are available for collection, while the event will unlock the ninth one from 3 May to 5 May (Peakday Stamp).

The daily missions (Image via Garena)

To claim each stamp, gamers have to spin in the event using the tokens they have collected by completing daily missions. The daily tasks that grant free tokens are given as follows:

Login - One token

One token Play one game - One token

One token Play three games - One token

One token Kill 12 enemies - Two tokens

Two tokens Play more than 15 minutes - Two tokens

Rules of the event (Image via Garena)

Here's how many rewards players can collect in the Stamp Collection event:

Two Weapon Royale vouchers - Three unique stamps

Three unique stamps Two Diamond Royale vouchers - Six unique stamps

Six unique stamps Timbered Charmer Galaxy bundle - Nine unique stamps

They must note that there is no limit to collecting a specific unique stamp. Thus, individuals can claim the same kind of stamps multiple times, which they can send to their friends using a code.

Here's how to send/receive stamps to/from friends through the Ramadan-themed event:

Step 1: Launch the Free Fire app and open the 'events' section on the right side of the main screen UI.

Step 2: Access the 'Stamp Collection' event through Ramadan 2022 events and tap 'Go-to.'

Step 3: Once players have opened the event page, they can tap on 'Ask' or 'Give' as required.

Step 4: They need to select the stamp they want to send/receive and tap on 'Ask' or 'Give' again.

The last command will generate a code that users can share with their friends to complete the process of sending or receiving a specific stamp. If they already have the code their friends have generated, gamers can paste the same into the given box on the event page.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in the region as of February 2022. Hence, one should install the MAX variant to access their player IDs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer