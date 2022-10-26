How to get free Underworld Wrecker Bundle from Free Fire MAX callback event

A callback event is a standard component of any event series in Free Fire MAX. This essentially involves inviting previously inactive friends to join the celebrations to get exciting rewards free of cost.

Garena has also included a callback event in Light Fest, continuing the trend. This time, however, to get the rewards, gamers must not only invite their inactive friends but also play a set number of matches with them.

The rewards include the exclusive Underworld Wrecker Bundle, which has caught gamers' attention. Furthermore, the extended duration of the event has also made it even easier for novice gamers.

Read through for a detailed callback event guide in Free Fire MAX.

New Free Fire MAX callback event provides a free Underworld Wrecker Bundle

Garena incorporated the new Free Fire MAX Callback event on 26 October 2022, which will remain accessible until 7 November 2022. During this time, you must call back your friends who have been inactive within the battle royale title for the past two weeks and play a number of games.

The developers have set a constraint on the modes that will be counted towards the event, and you will have to play ranked or casual BR, CS, and Lone Wolf matches only. Additionally, there are milestones set for the number of games, and the specifics are as follows:

Play 1 game to get a free Skyline Weapon Loot Crate

Play 3 games to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by 30 November 2022)

Play 5 games to get a free Star General (MA41 + VSS) Weapon Loot Crate

Play 8 games to get a free Room Card (6H) – It activates upon claiming

Play 10 games to get a free Underworld Wrecker Bundle

Hence, you will only have to play ten matches with your inactive friend to net an exclusive outfit alongside several other rewards.

Steps to get the free Underworld Wrecker Bundle in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions given below to get the free bundle in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load Fee Fire on your device and then access the Call Back Your Friends event interface.

You have to click on the Invite Friends button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the "Invite friends" button and copy the given code.

Send the code to your friend (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Send this code to your inactive friend and ask them to use it in the event interface.

You may finally play the given number of matches to collect the event progress (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Play a given number of games with your invitees to win exciting rewards, including the permanent outfit.

Step 5: Click on the reward icon to obtain them. Developers will send the items directly to your vault.

Once you have obtained the Underworld Wrecker Bundle, you may equip it through the vault section.

The event presents a great steal to the players on the Indian server as such a bundle often costs hundreds if not thousands of diamonds to acquire. The other items offered through the Free Fire MAX callback event are worth a few hundred diamonds.

