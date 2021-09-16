How to get free Wiggle Walk emote in Free Fire through the Amazon Prime rewards event

Emotes are among the most sought-after items in Free Fire that a majority of players crave to own. In most cases, they can be purchased from the in-game shop using the premium currency known as diamonds.

Developers of the popular battle royale title regularly implement new events, during which free rewards are given to users. One such ongoing event offers players freebies if they log in through an Amazon account with a Prime subscription.

As of the moment, the "Wiggle Walk" emote is up for redemption. Here's a guide on how users can obtain it.

Disclaimer: The offer requires an Amazon account with a Prime membership, and regular Amazon accounts will not work.

A guide on obtaining the Wiggle Walk emote in Free Fire for free

Wiggle Walk emote available for free through the Amazon Prime offer (Image via Free Fire)

As stated above, to be eligible for the prize, players must sign in using an Amazon account with a Prime membership.

If players have previously logged in and claimed the other rewards, they can now redeem the emote. However, in case they haven't, the steps stated below can be followed:

Step 1: To begin with, users need to launch Free Fire on their device and then click on the "Calendar" icon:

Click on the "Calendar" icon to access the events tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Following that, players must click on the "Amazon Prime Rewards" option under the "News" tab.

Press the "Go-To" button to head over the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Gamers should click on the "Go To" button. After pressing that, they will get redirected to the event's page. Subsequently, they are required to select the option reading "Login with Amazon."

Gamers are required to login using their Amazon account with prime membership (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Lastly, users have to enter their credentials and log in to an Amazon account with a Prime subscription.

By completing this process, players will be eligible to claim the "Wiggle Walk" emote. Characters, bundles, and more rewards will be available for redemption in the coming weeks.

The redemption period for the emote is 16 September - 29 September. It is, therefore, necessary to claim the emote within this timeframe.

