How to get free Yeti pet in Free Fire

Unlike other battle royale games, Free Fire features on-field companions in the form of pets. These possess unique skills that impact gameplay, so players with pets will always have a small advantage.

The developers have released plenty of pets in 2021, most of which were available for free during the top up events. However, gamers were required to purchase diamonds to obtain them. The developers have finally revealed the new pet Yeti, which will be available for free as part of the login event.

New Yeti pet to be available as part of login event in Free Fire

Players have already obtained a permanent backpack skin as a login reward from the New Age campaign on 25 December 2021. The developers have recently revealed that Yeti pet will be up for grabs during the login event scheduled for 1 January 2022.

Gamers will be able to acquire the free pet from the special interface between 1 January 2022 (12:00 am) and 2 January 2022 (03:59 am). Here are the steps that gamers can follow to obtain rewards on the given day.

Step 1: Players should open the special New Age event interface by clicking on the icon.

Users must click on the login rewards option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, gamers should select the Login Rewards option, and a new dialog box will appear.

Gamers will find a claim button beside the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users need to click the claim button to equip the pet for free.

Getting a pet for free is an excellent opportunity for players as most of them cost around 699 diamonds in the shop.

Yeti pet stats and ability

Yeti pet in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Frost Fortress

Yeti comes with the Frost Fortress ability. It reduces the damage inflicted by explosives by 15% at the first level. However, it will only come into effect every 150 seconds.

Level 1

Reduction in damage – 15%

Cooldown – 150 seconds

Level 2

Reduction in damage – 20%

Cooldown – 120 seconds

Level 3

Reduction in damage – 30%

Cooldown – 90 seconds

