How to get Killspark Shinobi bundle at 40% discount in Free Fire today

Bundles have become some of the most coveted items in Free Fire. These enhance the visual appearance of the character. Meanwhile, developers continue to introduce new bundles to the game, some of which are available for free and others which demand diamonds. Players actively seek to obtain exclusive and rare bundles to differentiate themselves from others.

Garena added the Killspark Shinobi Incubator to Free Fire in mid-July, and it will be withdrawn very shortly. It offers four visually appealing and attractive bundles: Killspark Gamma, Killspark Lava, Killspark Freeze, and Killspark Lightning.

The developers have announced an exclusive 40% discount on the Incubator exclusively for 6 August 2021.

Obtaining the Killspark Shinobi bundle in Free Fire at 40% discount

Players need Blueprint: Killspark Shinobi and Evolution Stones (Image via Free Fire)

All four Killspark Shinobi bundles require a specific Blueprint: Killspark Shinobi and a certain number of Evolution Stones. The only way to obtain them is by making spins in the Incubator.

Usually, a single incubator spin costs 40 diamonds, while a set of five costs 180 diamonds. However, Garena is offering a 40% additional discount on 6 August 2021. This reduces the price to 24 and 108 diamonds, respectively.

Though users are not guaranteed to obtain the rewards in a specific number of spins or turns, the overall cost of procurement of the bundles will indeed reduce considerably.

The exact number of blueprints and Evolution Stones required are as follows:

Killspark Gamma Bundle: 3x Blueprint: Killspark Shinobi + 7x Evolution Stone

Killspark Lava Bundle: 2x Blueprint: Killspark Shinobi + 5x Evolution Stone

Killspark Freeze Bundle: 2x Blueprint: Killspark Shinobi + 4x Evolution Stone

Killspark Lightning Bundle: 1x Blueprint: Killspark Shinobi + 3x Evolution Stone

Here are the steps that you can follow to make the spins and redeem the rewards:

Select the Luck Royale section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You should open the Luck Royale section and then select "Incubator."

Step 2: Then, you can make the desired number of spins.

Step 3: After you have collected enough Blueprint: Killspark Shinobi and Evolution Stone, you can tap the "Enter" button.

Choose the preferred option and press the exchange button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You should select the preferred bundle and then tap the "Exchange" button to obtain it.

You can equip the items from the vault section.

