How to get legendary BTS backpack, free pet skin, and other rewards in Free Fire MAX

Many Free Fire players can regularly shell out thousands of diamonds to acquire items within the game. At the same time, it is not always feasible for all other users. As a result, they hold up until the arrival of new events to grind out new rewards for free.

Free Fire x BTS collaboration events have turned out to be a great success among the gamers. This has kept them engaged in completing the mission to attain the rewards. Although GEN FF's peak day has concluded, many events remain accessible in the game, offering attractive rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the Free Fire MAX as it was not on the list of banned applications.

Obtaining legendary a backpack, pet skin, and more in Free Fire

All the rewards are available in separate events, and the details for these are as follows:

Blush Flush Backpack (Weekend Playtime event)

The backpack skin (Image via Garena)

The legendary backpack is available in the Free Fire Weekend Playtime event, which started on 9 April. Players must play a specified number of games today to acquire the items. In addition to the backpack, it also offers a Weapon Royale Voucher. The missions and rewards are as follows:

Participate in five games to get a 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires on 21 May 2022)

Participate in ten matches to get a Blush Flush Backpack

Vouchers (Booyah Challenge)

The vouchers are available to the users (Image via Garena)

The Booyah Challenge is now active within the game, and as inferred by the name, gamers are required to win matches to complete a set of objectives. The list of vouchers up for grabs is as follows:

1x Gold Royale Voucher for three wins

2x Weapon Royale Voucher for six wins

2x Incubator Voucher for nine wins

Sports Car – Golden Undaunted (BTS Week Mission)

The sports car skin (Image via Garena)

BTS Week Mission is one of the more extended events available as part of the campaign in Free Fire. It started on 4 April and will be available until 15 April 2022. Gamers need to complete daily missions to collect Dreamy Sphere tokens and exchange them for car skins.

The rewards are as follows:

Sports Car – Golden Undaunted for 20x Dreamy Sphere tokens

1x Diamond Royale Voucher for 10x Dreamy Sphere tokens

1x Weapon Royale Voucher for 10x Dreamy Sphere tokens

Pet Skin: Tricky Jolly (Get New Pet Skin)

Free pet skin (Image via Garena)

The event was first made available on 1 April 2022 and will run until it comes to an end today. Users will have to play Free Fire for a given duration to attain the rewards. If players have not started the event yet, it will be challenging to complete in a single day. The specifics are as follows:

Play 50 minutes to get 5x Pet Food

Play 100 minutes to get 5x Pet Food

Play 200 minutes to get Pet Skin: Tricky Jolly

Free BTS bundle

Free BTS Bundle (Image via Garena)

Players need a BTS Crystal to draw an outfit, and they can get one for free, but this is a tedious job. They can play battle royale, clash squad, or lone wolf matches to collect Neon Stick Tokens, exchanged for 1x BTS Crystal.

Subsequently, they can use it to make a spin in the event interface and get the BTS outfit at random.

