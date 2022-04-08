Free Fire Booyah challenge event: Get free Gold royale, Weapon Royale, and other vouchers

The previous few weeks have been very fruitful for Free Fire fans and gamers worldwide as they have been engaged in BTS collaboration events. Loads of activities are still accessible within the game, with a few lined up in the future.

The Booyah Challenge commenced today and, as suggested by the name, requires users to win a specified number of matches to gain rewards. Players have multiple vouchers up for grabs as rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the title. Instead, they can play the MAX version.

New Booyah Challenge in Free Fire provides free vouchers

The Booyah Challenge is a part of the Gen FF campaign. The event kicked off on 8 April 2022, and players must win the required number of matches until 15 April 2022.

The exact missions, along with the corresponding vouchers, are as follows:

Booyah three times to receive 1x Gold Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: 31 May 2022)

Booyah six times to receive 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: 31 May 2022)

Booyah nine times to receive 2x Incubator Vouchers (Expiry date: 31 May 2022)

These have an expiration date of 31 May, and players must use them prior to that date.

Winning a total of nine games until 15 April 2022 should not be a difficult task for gamers. Moreover, they can even participate in the clash squad or lone wolf matches since these generally end faster than the regular battle royale mode.

Steps to collecting the rewards

Players can follow the instructions given below:

Step 1: Users should open the events in Free Fire by clicking on the calendar option.

Step 2: Next, navigate through the Gen FF tab and select the Booyah Challenge.

Step 3: Users must press the claim button beside the voucher to receive it.

Although some gamers regard these vouchers as trivial, they are rather valuable. These will let users make free spins in luck royale, which would generally cost 100+ diamonds. Additionally, they have the choice of a permanent outfit, so skipping the vouchers is not ideal.

Besides this, the seven BTS outfits are the center of attraction, and gamers can get one of these for free. They should collect Neon Stick tokens and exchange them for the BTS Crystal, which can be used for a spin in the Get BTS Outfit event interface.

